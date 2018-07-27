Konica Minolta to Digitise 10 Million Records for a Public Agency

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – July 27, 2018 – Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia (Konica Minolta), an integral value provider in enterprise content management, has been awarded a contract by a public agency to digitise its operational efficiency and accessibility of records via its Document Process Outsourcing Solution.
With its expertise and experience in digitisation of backend repositories, Konica Minolta will assist the agency to digitise approximately 10 million pages of physical materials such as case files, corporate data and loose documents over a three-year project.
The Document Process Outsourcing solution enables accessibility of records in digital format by converting and indexing the old records into common file format like PDF files with Optical Character Recognition. This gives the documents text searchability features before uploading onto the agency’s e-system. Digitisation also preserves aged records, improving records security, usability and searchability.
Konica Minolta’s Document Process solution supports the government’s drive to transform Singapore into a digitised nation[1] as businesses gradually shift toward a more digitally dependent and eco-friendlier society.
“Konica Minolta is dedicated to supporting businesses going digital”, said Mr Jonathan Yeo, Director & General Manager of Konica Minolta BSA. “By going digital, businesses can be efficient not only in terms of their costs and operations but also create a positive environmental impact on their sustainability reporting.”
About Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia
Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia is transforming the workplace of the future with its customer-centric solutions and hardware for the digitally connected world. We are committed to create new values for the society with our expertise. From information management to technology enabling tools, the solutions help businesses improve time to information, support mobility, and optimise business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta, Inc. has also been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for five years in a row. For more information, please visit http://www.konicaminolta.sg/business/
[1] Digitisation trend has become a key driver of growth for market expansion services (MES) providers in Singapore, with volume forecast to grow at an average of 7.4% annually to reach $3.8 trillion in 2018.