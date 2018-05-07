Konica Minolta to Feature AccurioLabel 190 at Labelexpo Southeast Asia 2018

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – May 7, 2018 – Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia (BSA), an integral value provider, today announced its participation in the first edition of Labelexpo Southeast Asia. From 10 to 12 May 2018, Konica Minolta will feature its digital label printer, the AccurioLabel 190, at B2 booth during the three-day exhibition at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC).





The global label market is expected to grow by 6-7% and in Southeast Asia1; the market offers excellent opportunities for sustainable commercial growth[1]. In recent years, demand for digital labels and small-lot printing have been increasing year by year. With this growing demand, Konica Minolta strives to make businesses transition from analogue workflow to digital label printing fuss-free and easy with its AccurioLabel 190.





Designed to be the ‘Perfect Fit’ for businesses, the toner-based roll-to-roll label printer, is able to achieve high image quality and productivity through high speed precision printing, which strive to fulfil diversifying needs ranging from samples to production printings in the small to medium-volume label market. It is ideal for label converters who are looking to shift volumes from conventional presses to digital– in order to deal with shorter print run lengths, requests for faster delivery times, personalisation and versioning, and the production of on-demand runs.





AccurioLabel 190 is a digital label press specifically designed for narrow web applications. This unique press represents the culmination of digital printing technology and high-end digital performance at a lower cost to create new opportunities to increase profits, productivity and customer satisfaction.





As the global label market continues to expand and demand for digital label printer grows, AccurioLabel190 is the perfect fit label printer that is able to reduce preparatory time and minimise environmental impact.





About Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia

Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia is transforming the workplace of the future with its customer-centric solutions and hardware for the digitally connected world. We are committed to create new values for the society with our expertise. From information management to technology enabling tools, the solutions help businesses improve time to information, support mobility, and optimise business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta, Inc. has also been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for five years in a row. For more information, please visit http://www.konicaminolta.sg/business/