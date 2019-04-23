The maker of some of our favorite light strips and smart plugs is discounting them on Amazon today

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Smart home devices are getting more affordable, but they’re still not necessarily cheap, especially if you plan on buying in bulk to cover your whole home.

Koogeek has discounted some of its smart home devices on Amazon, so you can get smart switches and one of our favorite light strips for your home at a relatively low price.

Koogeek devices work with a range of smart home ecosystems, so it’s a great idea to pick up a smart socket, a plug, or a light strip while they’re on sale.

You’ll need to use the provided coupon codes during the checkout process to get the discounts.

If you’re building up your smart home, then you might be in the market for smart switches to give smart controls to some of your older appliances. Koogeek has discounted a few of its smart devices, including a socket, plug, and light strip.

Deals like these are perfect for those of you who are building up your smart homes – buying smart switches en masse can get expensive quickly, but with discounts like these, it makes buying multiple devices a little easier.

The first discounted device is the Koogeek Wi-Fi socket, which is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple’s HomeKit, so you should be able to easily integrate it with your existing smart home devices. The Socket also has energy monitoring, which is perfect for those who want to keep track of how much energy your smart devices are using at any given time. Normally, the Koogeek Wi-Fi Socket costs $29.99, but using the coupon code VL5N8YYE, you can get the device for $19.97 on Amazon.

Next up is a two-pack of the Koogeek Mini smart plugs, which are also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, but not HomeKit. The plugs don’t have energy monitoring, but they’re a fair bit cheaper. Normally, you’ll pay $28.11 for the two devices, but with the coupon code MW9H8ECX, you can get two for $16.99 on Amazon.

Last but not least is the Koogeek Dimmable Smart light strip, which we found to be among the best budget light strips we tried. The device works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit, and it will add beautiful accent lighting to any environment in your home. Usually, the light strip costs $39.99, but with the coupon code PSNRH2NQ, you can get it for only $29.99 on Amazon.

We’re not sure how long these deals will last, so be sure to check them out if you’re interested.