UGG has a sister company called Koolaburra that designs cute sandals and casual sneakers under $100 — here’s how they stack up

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Koolaburra

UGG has a sister company called Koolaburra that sells cute casual shoes under $100.

Editors on the Insider Picks team tried four pairs of shoes from Koolaburra’s spring line including casual sneakers, heeled sandals, and booties.

Our verdict? The price and quality of the shoes were all right on point.

We’re all familiar with UGG and its classic shearling boots, but its sister company Koolaburra might be new to some. A younger and more affordable brand created by UGG, Koolaburra is where you’d turn once the temperatures get a little too hot for denim shorts and boots with the fur.

The shoes embody the relaxed lifestyle that is Southern California with what the brand calls the three Cs – casual, comfortable, and carefree. Each style is designed with versatility in mind and can take you from work to brunch to the beach.

One of my favorite things about the Koolaburra spring line, and all of its shoes in general actually, is that they’re reasonably priced with sandals coming in between $60 and $70. Even cool weather shoes like booties and boots (which usually can cost hundreds of dollars that I’m not willing to spend) are $100 or less.

To test out Koolaburra’s shoes for ourselves, the Insider Picks tried out different styles including slip-on mules, booties, sandals, and sneakers over the course of several weeks to see how they fared.

Here are our experiences with different Koolaburra shoes:

Eliani sandal

source Koolaburra

I was on the hunt for a black, strappy, and heeled sandal when I looked in my closet and realized I only had a brown pair.

These sandals are super cute and on trend with the single toe strap and velvety accents, and I love the two ankle straps and enclosed heel. My feet were fairly comfortable even after wearing them several days in a row and moving around quite a bit.

My only issue is that I feel they run a little big. I usually wear an 8, sometimes even an 8.5, but I felt that a 7.5 would have been a truer fit for me. If it weren’t for the ankle straps, my foot probably would have slipped out. – Francesca Rea, Insider Picks content producer

Kaiah bootie

source Koolaburra

The Kaiah is a supportive and stylish summer shoe that’s kind of a cross between a sandal and a bootie.

The shoes look great with dresses, shorts, jeans – anything, really, but you’ll be even more motivated to make them a part of your outfit when you experience their comfort. The back keeps your heels protected while the insole is made from a cushy foam.

I wore them a few days in a row during my brother’s graduation weekend, which involved a lot of standing around and walking across campus, and my feet emerged miraculously unscathed. – Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter

Penley sneaker

source Koolaburra

Over the past couple months, I’ve been on the lookout for a cute shoe for summer that would be optimal for wearing to work or exploring the city.

The Penley sneaker was the solution to my surprisingly complicated search. The grommets on the top and the ribbon laces are super unique and distinct in comparison to most sneakers I’ve come across.

I liked the Ortholite-lined sole because it provided decent cushioning for walking long distances, and although there wasn’t a ton of arch support, I didn’t feel any discomfort after a solid day of exploring the city.

The only complaint I have is that the ribbon laces tend to come untied more easily than your typical laces. Luckily, it’s easy to switch them to regular ones you can buy separately. – Megan Foster, Insider Picks intern

Raychel sandal

source Koolaburra

I don’t normally wear heels, but when I do, they have to be sturdy and only around two inches high. This one checked off both boxes, and was super comfortable right out of the box.

I’m also picky about mules – especially mule sandals – because sometimes, the heel weight can be too heavy, causing the shoe to make that annoying clacking sound, or the width of the upper is too thin, causing the shoe to slip right off your foot when you walk. Neither of those were an issue with this one. The suede material actually makes the sandal feel more secure than if it were made with leather because the texture has a bit more friction and your feet aren’t sliding in the shoe.

The first time I wore these, I think I had them on for about two or three hours and my feet surprisingly weren’t in pain. They weren’t as comfortable as they’d normally be in sneakers or flats, but also weren’t begging to be taken out of their pinched misery either. – Jada Wong, Insider Picks editor

I was drawn to the Raychel for its look – one that’s formal enough for the office but casual enough for a dinner out with friends.

I’m not huge on heels, but I had high hopes that these would be really comfortable because the heel is chunky and relatively low, and because these are (kinda) made by UGG – the brand responsible for creating the most comfortable shearling boots I lived in as a teen.

In true UGG fashion, the footbed of these shoes are nice and soft, and the lightweight suede is fitted, but not too tight around your foot. Personally, I wish these had a platform in the front as I found the arch to be a little steep for my feet.

I’ll definitely wear these throughout the summer, but they won’t be my go-to sandals, mostly based on my preference for something with a little more platform. The perforated suede and neutral beige color are both really cute, the mule style is very trendy, and they’re comfortable enough that if you don’t mind a heel, you’ll probably like them a lot – especially at this pricepoint. – Remi Rosmarin, Insider Picks reporter