Korean Air is letting people change their flights from the US to South Korea after a flight attendant tested positive for coronavirus — but there’s a catch

Korean Air will let certain passengers with tickets from the US to South Korea to change their flights, the airline said Wednesday morning local time.

The airline is still not offering refunds to all customers, and the rebooked flight to South Korea must be on or before June 30.

Korean Air announced on Tuesday that a flight attendant has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Korean Air will allow customers to adjust flights to South Korea free of charge, after one of its flight attendants tested positive for coronavirus.

Customers traveling from the US to South Korea on Korean Air are now allowed to change their flight schedule free of charge, a representative for Korean Air told Business Insider on Wednesday morning Korea Standard Time.

The new date of the flight must be on or before June 30. The ticket must have been purchased on or before February 22 to be able to change it free of charge.

Customers seeking refunds will be able to receive them (or not) based on the conditions of their reservation.

“Customers can definitely refund their flight tickets with the refund charge in accordance with their ticket condition,” a Korean Air representative told Business Insider.

Korean Air announced on Tuesday that a flight attendant has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, as the outbreak rapidly spreads in South Korea.

On Tuesday, US airlines Delta, United, and American announced that they would waive the cost of cancelling or change flights for passengers planning to visit South Korea. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised that travelers avoid all nonessential travel to South Korea, issuing a level-three travel warning for the country on Monday.

South Korean publication Yonhap reported that the employee flew on the route from Seoul’s main airport, Incheon International Airport, to Los Angeles from January 19 to 20. The flight attendant reportedly previously flew on Koren Air’s route from Incheon to Tel Aviv, Israel.

A representative for Korean Air declined to confirm the flight attendant’s past routes and flights. According to the representative, the Korean Center of Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) “will officially announce its findings including the time and the place visited by the employee.”

Korean Air is offering refunds on flights through China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan purchased before January 28.

Customers who are barred from entry into a country due to coronavirus-related travel bans can also receive a refund. For example, if a passenger recently visited China, the person’s ticket to the US would be refunded because the US is barring entry of people who visited China in the past 14 days.

As of Wednesday morning, there were more than 1,100 confirmed cases of coronavirus in South Korea, including 11 deaths.