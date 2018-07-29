Korean Megastar Son Ye-jin Of Spackman Entertainment Group’s Associated Company, Spackman Media Group, Voted As The Top Female Star In The First Half Of 2018

Son Ye-jin, represented by MS Team, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group, was voted as the best actress, Park Seo-jun as the best actor and BTS as the best idol group based on survey platform, “No.1”, by online research company PMI

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 30 July 2018 – Spackman Entertainment Group Limited (“Spackman Entertainment Group” or the “Company” and together with its subsidiaries, the “Group“), one of Korea’s leading entertainment production groups founded by financier Charles Spackman, wishes to announce that Korean megastar, Son Ye-jin, of MS Team Entertainment Co., Ltd. (“MS Team“), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group’s associated company, Spackman Media Group Limited (“Spackman Media Group“), was voted as the top female star in the first half of 2018 in an online research survey.

According to the survey platform, “No. 1”, Son Ye-jin of MS Team and Park Seo-jun were voted as the best actress and actor in the first half of 2018. BTS was chosen as the hottest idol group. The survey was conducted by online research company, PMI, which surveyed 5,000 men and women between the age of 20 to 50 years old. Based on the survey results, BTS garnered 38.5%, while Son Ye-jin and Park Seo-jun received 25.6% and 29.1% of the total votes respectively.

Represented by MS Team, Son Ye-jin returned to the small screen for the first time in five years with a leading female role in PRETTY NOONA WHO BUYS ME FOOD or also known as SOMETHING IN THE RAIN. She recently starred in a melodrama film BE WITH YOU which debuted #1 and broke the all-time first week box office historical record for romance film in Korea. Her upcoming crime thriller movie NEGOTIATION is scheduled to be released this year.

In March 2018, Son Ye-jin was ranked #1 as the top movie actor brand in Korea’s brand power survey published by the Korean Business Research Institute.

About Spackman Entertainment Group Limited

Spackman Entertainment Group Limited (“SEGL” or the “Company“), and together with its subsidiaries, (the “Group“), one of Korea’s leading entertainment production groups founded by investment veteran, Mr. Charles Spackman, is primarily engaged in the independent development, production, presentation, and financing of theatrical motion pictures in Korea. In order to diversify our revenue streams, in the second half of 2018, we will to expand our business portfolio to include the production of Korean television dramas. In addition to our content business, we also make investments into entertainment companies and film funds that can financially and strategically complement our existing core operations. SEGL is listed on the Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited under the ticker 40E.

SEGL’s Zip Cinema Co., Ltd. (“Zip Cinema“) is one of the most recognised film production labels in Korea and has originated and produced some of Korea’s most commercially successful theatrical films, consecutively producing 8 profitable movies since 2009 representing an industry leading track record. Recent theatrical releases of Zip Cinema’s motion pictures include some of Korea’s highest grossing and award-winning films such as MASTER (2016), THE PRIESTS (2015), COLD EYES (2013), and ALL ABOUT MY WIFE (2012). For more information on Zip Cinema, do visit http://zipcine.com

SEGL also owns Novus Mediacorp Co., Ltd. (“Novus Mediacorp“), an investor, presenter, and/or ancillary distributor for a total of 76 films (53 Korean and 23 foreign) including SECRETLY, GREATLY, which was one of the biggest box office hits of 2013 starring Kim Soo-hyun of MY LOVE FROM THE STARS fame, as well as FRIEND 2: THE GREAT LEGACY. In 2012, Novus Mediacorp was also the ancillary distributor of ALL ABOUT MY WIFE, a top-grossing romantic comedy produced by Zip Cinema. In 2018, THE OUTLAWS, co-presented by Novus Mediacorp broke the all-time highest Video On Demand (“VOD“) sales records in Korea. For more information on Novus Mediacorp, do visit http://novusmediacorp.com

Our films are theatrically distributed and released in Korea and overseas markets, as well as for subsequent post-theatrical worldwide release in other forms of media, including cable TV, broadcast TV, IPTV, video-on-demand, and home video/DVD, etc. We release all of our motion pictures into wide-theatrical exhibition initially in Korea, and then in overseas and ancillary markets.

We also operate a café-lounge called Upper West, in the Gangnam district of Seoul and own a professional photography studio, noon pictures Co., Ltd..

The Company holds an effective shareholding interest of 41.28% in Spackman Media Group Limited (“SMGL“). SMGL, a company incorporated in Hong Kong, together with its subsidiaries, is collectively one of the largest entertainment talent agencies in Korea in terms of the number of artists under management, including some of the top names in the Korean entertainment industry. SMGL operates its talent management business through renowned agencies such as MS Team Entertainment Co., Ltd., UAA & Co Inc., Fiftyone K Inc., SBD Entertainment Inc., and Kook Entertainment Co., Ltd. Through these full-service talent agencies in Korea, SMGL represents and guides the professional careers of a leading roster of award-winning actors/actresses in the practice areas of motion pictures, television, commercial endorsements, and branded entertainment. SMGL leverages its unparalleled portfolio of artists as a platform to develop, produce, finance and own the highest quality of entertainment content projects, including theatrical motion pictures, variety shows, and TV dramas. This platform also creates and derives opportunities for SMGL to make strategic investments in development stage businesses that can collaborate with SMGL artists. SMGL is an associated company of the Company.

On 31 March 2017, the Group completed the acquisition of 100% equity interest in Frame Pictures Co., Ltd. (“Frame Pictures“). Frame Pictures is a leader in the movie/drama equipment leasing business in Korea. Established in 2014, Frame Pictures has worked with over 25 top directors and provided the camera and lighting equipment for some of Korea’s most notable drama and movie projects including LOVELY HORRIBLY (2018) starring Park Si-hoo of MY GOLDEN LIFE (2017) and Song Ji-hyo of RUNNING MAN, THE GUEST (2018) showcasing Kim Dong-wook of ALONG WITH THE GODS: THE TWO WORLDS (2017), historical Korean movie MALMOI, SUITS (2018) featuring Park Hyung-sik of SMGL, MISTRESS (2018), LIFE (2018), LIVE (2018) starring Lee Kwang-soo of RUNNING MAN, MY MISTER (2018), SUITS (2018) showcasing Park Hyung-sik of SMGL, MISTRESS (2018), LIFE (2018), Netflix’s first Korean original production LOVE ALARM (2018), DECEPTIVE MURDER (2017), TUNNEL (2017), VOICE (2017), THE LEGEND OF THE BLUE SEA (2016) featuring Jeon Ji-hyeon and Lee Min-ho, as well as VETERAN (2015), the number one movie at the Korean box office in 2015 starring Yoo Ah-in.

On 27 October 2017, the Company completed the acquisition of 100% equity interest in Take Pictures Pte. Ltd. (“Take Pictures“) which owns a strong lineup of 10 film projects including the co-production with Zip Cinema for THE PRIESTS 2.

On 26 January 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of 100% equity interest in Constellation Agency Pte. Ltd. (“Constellation Agency“). Constellation Agency, which owns The P Factory Co., Ltd. (“The P Factory“) and Platform Media Group Co., Ltd. (“PMG“), is primarily involved in the business of overseas agency for Korean artists venturing into the overseas market. The P Factory is an innovative marketing solutions provider specializing in event and branded content production. PMG is a talent management agency which represents and manages the careers of major artists in film, television, commercial endorsements, and branded entertainment.

On 7 May 2018, the Company announced that it would spin-off Novus Mediacorp and Frame Pictures into a combined entity to seek listing on the Catalist Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited to exploit the growing post-theatrical and camera equipment leasing markets.





For more details, do visit http://www.spackmanentertainmentgroup.com/





This press release has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company’s sponsor, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd. (the “Sponsor“), for compliance with the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the “SGX-ST“) Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist. The Sponsor has not verified the contents of this press release.

This press release has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST. The Sponsor and the SGX-ST assume no responsibility for the contents of this press release including the accuracy, completeness or correctness of any of the information, statements or opinions made or reports contained in this press release.