17 of the best Korean skin-care products you can buy at Sephora

We all go to Sephora for anything related to skin care and makeup – it’s like the Amazon of beauty.

The beauty mecca has sold South Korean beauty products for years, introducing the Western world to brands like Laneige, Dr. Jart+, and Glow Recipe. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce International Trade Administration, South Korea is the 8th largest cosmetics market in the world, and in 2017, the Korean cosmetics market size was estimated to be $8.8 billion.

It’s no surprise that more and more K-beauty brands are landing on Sephora’s shelves, and now, it’s added Innisfree, a company that uses natural ingredients from South Korea’s Jeju Island.

So to help guide you through the wonderful world of K-beauty, here are 17 of the best K-beauty products you can buy at Sephora below.

Innisfree Intensive Hydrating Serum

Formulated with green tea extract and seed oil from Jeju Island (aka South Korea’s Hawaii), this lightweight serum is ultra-hydrating and leaves skin smooth and glowing.

Glow Recipe Watermelon + AHA Glow Sleeping Mask

This cult favorite watermelon sleeping mask from Glow Recipe helps smooth skin overnight. Watermelon extract and hyaluronic acid hydrate the skin while lactic and glycolic acids gently exfoliate.

Son & Park Beauty Water

This holy-grail pH balancer from Son & Park is a toner, micellar water, and exfoliator all rolled into one. It has lavender water, rosewater, and orange fruit extract to balance and rehydrate the skin, willow bark and papaya extract get rid of dead skin cells, and green tea extract to help protect against environmental stressors.

Saturday Skin Bright Potion Probiotic Power Serum

Don’t be fooled by the size – this small jar of serum is potent. It has prebiotics and probiotics (basically, good bacteria) to help protect your skin from stressors and keep it healthy. A serum this powerful warrants fast results as our own Insider Picks report found out – one drop is all it takes for the ingredients to get to work.

Neogen Bio-Peel Gauze Peeling Green Tea Pads

These single-use exfoliating pads are infused with green tea and tea tree extracts to help remove dead skin cells and prevent free-radical damage that could contribute to signs of premature aging.

Innisfree My Lip Balm

This lip balm is formulated with cupuaçu butter, and sunflower seed and jojoba oils so it’s lightweight but super hydrating. There are six shades, including one that goes on clear and transforms to pink.

AmorePacific Treatment Enzyme Peel Cleansing Powder

If you like a bit of DIY action in your skin care, mix a bit of water into this exfoliating powder. It’s made with probiotics derived from green tea to exfoliate and papaya enzymes to help brighten skin.

Belif Moisturizing Eye Bomb

This eye gel from Belif is formulated with comfrey leaf and pennywort herb to provide up to 26-hours of moisture. It’s also great for prepping the eye area before applying makeup.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

This overnight lip mask combines hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, antioxidants, and minerals to help moisturize, revitalize and ultimately transform your lips. It comes in three different flavors, but they all look clear and translucent on lips.

Dr. Jart+ Water Replenishment Cotton Sheet Mask

Dr. Jart+’s Water Replenishment Cotton Sheet Mask contains marine collagen, chamomile flower water, and witch hazel to provide the ultimate moisture to your skin. As we’ve noted in our guide to the best sheet masks, this is gentle enough to soothe sensitive skin types.

Innisfree Pore Clearing Clay Mask

This clay mask is formulated with volcanic lava to help clear out pores and exfoliate. Leave it on your skin for up to 20 minutes and then rinse off for brighter, cleaner skin.

Neogen Day-Light Protection Sunscreen

For a lightweight yet powerful sunscreen, check out this one from Neogen. It contains raspberry extract for hydration and SPF 50 for major protection, and is more liquid-y than creamy so using it daily won’t feel like a chore.

Touch in Sol No Poreblem Primer

This silky primer helps to diminish the appearance of pores and wrinkles, and serves as a great foundation for makeup.

Dr. Jart+ Dermaclear Micro-Water

This iteration of the ever-popular micellar water is formulated with salt from the Dead Sea and coconut water, both known for their antibacterial properties. It’s an ideal cleanser that removes makeup but doesn’t strip your skin of moisture.

Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30

This formula not only helps to correct redness in your skin, but also provides SPF 30. It’s pricey at $52, but a few small dabs around face is all you need for coverage and sun protection.

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm

This lip balm from Laneige is the perfect daytime companion to the brand’s lip sleeping mask.

Saturday Skin Waterfall Glacier Water Cream

This lightweight gel is made with Alaskan glacier water and Icelandic moss extract to help reduce inflammation and protect the skin from damaging free radicals.