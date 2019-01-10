Kota Kinabalu government investigating photo of topless couple bathing and hugging in public fountain

The local government is investigating the blurry photo, which shows a couple, apparently topless, embracing in the fountain. Facebook/KKCity

No private pool? No problem.

A photo of a couple skinny dipping in a public fountain in Kota Kinabalu’s Jalan Gaya has been widely shared on WhatsApp, prompting an investigation by the Kota Kinabalu government, Bernama reported on Wednesday (Jan 9).

Jalan Gaya is both the city’s central business district, as well as a popular tourist spot. The couple are believed to be tourists, The Star said.

In the photo, the couple appear to be naked and are embracing each other. Their clothes and belongings can be seen placed near the fountain.

The Star added that the photo was likely taken after midnight, as most shops in the area appeared to be closed.

Kota Kinabalu mayor Datuk Nordin Siman said the government was trying to verify if the blurry picture was “genuine” by checking footage of surveillance cameras, The Star added. More enforcement officers would also be deployed to the fountain to prevent repeat incidents.

In a report by the Malay Mail, Kota Kinabalu police chief Habibi Majinji added that the couple could be charged with public indecency if they were caught.

Malay Mail also quoted a government official as saying that there had been previous complaints of children or tourists dipping their feet into the fountain, but no one had gone in topless before.

