Khloe Kardashian got heated with Kourtney after her older sister told her to chill: ‘B—- complains for hours’

caption Kourtney and Khloe got into it. source E!

A preview clip from this Sunday’s episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” shows the famous sisters on vacation in Bali.

While Kim says she’s looking forward to relaxing, Kourtney suggests they all need to do some “soul-searching” on the getaway.

Khloe appeared to be offended by the assertion, snapping back at Kourtney for her comment.

Visit INSIDER.com for more stories.

In a preview clip from this Sunday’s episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian are on vacation in Bali with Scott Disick, Kourtney’s ex-partner, and Kourtney and Khloe have quite the blowup over who is more chill and who hates lying more.

“Life is so crazy and hectic,” Kim says in the clip, telling her sisters that she’s “so looking forward to having tea ceremonies on a daily and just, like, eat, pray, love,” referring to the 2006 memoir by Elizabeth Gilbert, in which she travels around the world after her divorce. Kourtney adds that they all need to do some “soul-searching” on the getaway.

As Kim and Khloe praise Scott for his positive outlook these days, Kourtney chimes in, saying, “Khloe, I was just thinking you complain a lot.”

caption Kim reacting to those comments. source E!

When Khloe asks what she complains about, Kourtney says, “Everything.”

“You’re saying I complain about True’s stuff?” Khloe says, referring to her daughter, True Thompson. “When I asked the crew, ‘Oh, is she in there with her luggage?’ they said, ‘Yeah, everything is set up.’ How is that complaining if someone’s not telling me accurate information?”

Kourtney then insists that she’s just more chill, and Khloe snaps.

“Are you on crack, that you’re chill?” Khloe said, adding, “The b—- complains for hours.”

After Kourtney says Khloe is “critical,” Khloe begins to get up from the table and says: “You’re telling me that I’m f—ing critical because I asked not just to be lied to about my daughter? If you get lied to about the f—ing weather, you throw a f—ing fit. God forbid it was about your child.”

She adds: “Get out of my f—ing business then. I help you with your kids. I do this and that. I don’t have to do s—. I don’t even have to f—ing be here.”

Before walking away, she tells Kourtney: “You’re telling me I’m critical? Look in the f—ing mirror.”

In an Instagram video on the show’s account, Khloe sums it up, saying, “Kourtney’s comments, they just make me want to slap her in the f—ing mouth.”

The siblings rarely shy away from showing explosive arguments on their show. Last season was full of arguments, especially between Khloe and Kim, but fans will have to tune in on Sunday to find out how this particular fight ends.

Watch the entire clip: