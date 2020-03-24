Kourtney Kardashian hits Kim in the face and tells her sister ‘I don’t want to be near your fat a–‘ in a new teaser for ‘KUWTK’

- source
- E!
- A new trailer for season 18 of E!’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” shows more of Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West physically fighting each other.
- While a previous teaser just showed Kim elbowing Kourtney, this new footage shows the fight escalating further – to the point where Kourtney hits her younger sister in the face.
- Kourtney’s name began trending on Twitter once the teaser was released. “we know kourtney could easily beat the s— out of kim no contest,” one person wrote.
- Kim also tells Kourtney, “Just get the f— out of here. I don’t want to see your f—ing face,” to which Kourtney responds, “I don’t want to be near your fat a–.”
- Watch the explosive teaser below, which features narrator Khloe Kardashian dressed up like Kris Jenner.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.