Inside Kourtney Kardashian’s over-the-top 40th birthday party complete with a celebrity guest list and a giant naked cake

caption Kourtney Kardashian had a massive 40th birthday party. source Jared Siskin/amfAR/Getty Images and kimkardashiansnap/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her 40th birthday with a massive party on Thursday.

The Kardashian-Jenner family gathered at Kris Jenner’s house with their celebrity friends like Sia and Paris Hilton.

The star of the show was a giant cake shaped like a naked Kourtney sitting on the edge of a bathtub.

Visit INSIDER.com for more stories

Kourtney Kardashian rang in her 40th birthday in style on Thursday with a massive party filled with celebrities and over-the-top decorations.

Kris Jenner hosted the party at her lavish Los Angeles home, where the Kardashian-Jenner crew gathered to celebrate the Poosh creator. Kim Kardashian West shared a look at the party on her Instagram story, which fan account kimkardashiansnap managed to capture.

Both Kardashian West and Kourtney wore vintage Versace dresses for the occasion, while Khloe wore a shimmering gown with matching headpiece.

Kylie Jenner made an appearance in a sparkly gold ensemble with matching eye shadow. Kendall Jenner was also in attendance, but only made brief appearances in the videos.

The guest list also included tons of the family’s celebrity friends like Paris Hilton and French Montana. Robin Thicke and Sia even gave a special performance for the occasion.

The decorations were also fittingly extravagant. Napkins with lines from “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” like “Kim, there are people that are dying,” and liquor bottles engraved with “most interesting to look at” paid homage to Kourtney’s most iconic moments from the reality show.

Read more: Kim Kardashian finally explained why she called Kourtney the ‘least exciting’ sister to look at

Though the party was filled with tons of eye-catching details, the star of the show was a cake shaped like a naked Kourtney sitting on the edge of a bathtub.

As for party favors, the Daily Mail reported that guests left with $200 personalized bottles of 1942 Don Julio Tequila as a souvenir from the extravaganza.