Kourtney Kardashian shared a new bathing suit picture without Photoshopping her stretch marks, and people are loving it

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star posted a solo shot in a stylish black one-piece, black sunglasses, and a straw hat via her lifestyle brand, Poosh, this week.

But more notable than her attire, at least according to fans, was the eldest Kardashian sister’s decision to embrace the stretch marks on her thighs instead of editing them out.

Admirers flooded the comment section to commend the 40-year-old for choosing not to airbrush the photo.

“Thank you so much for not editing out your stretch marks!! ????????????,” one commenter wrote.

“I love when we get to see stretch marks…normal bodies,” another added.

Many fans wrote that Kardashian’s subtle body-positive message helped them feel a bit more comfortable in their own skin.

“Those stretch marks are giving me life & helping me embrace mine. So gorg ????,” someone commented.

“Just have to say that it’s so nice to see women who ???? their skin & aren’t afraid to rock their stretch marks. #killingit #gorgeous ????,” another wrote.

A mom even took the time to praise Kardashian, a mother of three, for setting a good example for her teenage daughter.

“@kourtneykardash My teenage daughter follows your life and I am so thankful that you are showing her today that you are just real, and have those amazing stretch marks,” she wrote. “I’m not trying to be dramatic, we like all of your photos but this one made me stop and want to say it out loud for everyone to hear. Thank you! Keep being awesome! ????????.”

After the flood of praise, Kardashian responded to one of the comments with a personal – and empowering – note.

“I love my little stripes ????,” she wrote.