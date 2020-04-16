Kourtney Kardashian explains why she doesn’t let ‘offensive’ pregnancy speculation make her feel bad about herself: ‘I embrace my body’

caption Kourtney Kardashian at a Dior runway show on December 3, 2019. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Dior Men

Kourtney Kardashian explained why she doesn’t let fans’ pregnancy speculations offend her during an Instagram livestream on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star recently received Instagram comments asking if she was carrying her fourth child. She responded to a person denying that she was pregnant by writing,”Put the blessing out there though.”

On Wednesday, Kardashian said she could’ve taken the comments “offensively” but decided to take a different approach.

“I knew that I didn’t look pregnant. I’ve been pregnant three times. I know what my body looks like when I’m pregnant,” the eldest Kardashian sister said.

She continued, “To me, it’s very feminine to have curves, and I embrace my body, so I didn’t take it offensively, and instead, I wrote back and I said, ‘Let’s put the good blessings out there.’ Put out a good vibe.”

Kourtney Kardashian has decided against taking offense to fans’ pregnancy speculations, instead choosing to “embrace” her body, the 40-year-old explained during an Instagram livestream on Wednesday.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reality star received numerous comments asking if she was carrying her fourth child after sharing an Instagram photo in which her stomach is exposed.

When one person wrote that Kardashian wasn’t pregnant but said they wished she was, Kardashian replied, “put the blessing out there though.”

During the livestream, Kardashian admitted that she could easily feel bad about herself after reading strangers’ public comments about her body. However, she said she’s decided against it.

“I posted this photo the other day and so many of the comments were like, ‘Are you pregnant? Baby number four? Pregnant? Pregnant?’ And I could’ve taken that offensively,” she said, adding, “Instead, I knew that I didn’t look pregnant. I’ve been pregnant three times. I know what my body looks like when I’m pregnant.”

The eldest Kardashian sister has taken a body-positive approach to the pregnancy speculations, appreciating her curves instead of worrying about the mutterings or comments they may cause.

“To me, it’s very feminine to have curves, and I embrace my body, so I didn’t take it offensively, and instead, I wrote back and I said, ‘Let’s put the good blessings out there.’ Put out a good vibe,” she said.

Kardashian added that not all of the comments she received on her Instagram photo were negative or accusatory.

“One of the comments that I really liked said, ‘I almost thought you were pregnant because your body looks extra curvy and feminine and glowing.’ So someone said something in a really positive way,” the reality star explained, continuing, “I just think there’s so much criticism to everybody not even on your physicality, just on the way we do things.”

The online criticism is nothing new for her, she explained.

Kardashian, who shares 10-year-old Mason, 7-year-old Penelope, and 5-year-old Reign with her ex Scott Disick, recalled her early days as a mother, when people would insert their opinions on her parenting choices.

“We live in this social media world, where people just feel – not only to celebrities – but to everybody that they can just comment on what you’re doing,” Kardashian said, adding, “I remember, when I first became a mom, people would comment on every little thing. ‘You’re doing this right, you’re doing this wrong.’ Everyone has such vastly different opinions.”

And even though she maintains a positive approach to fans’ comments, Kardashian hasn’t been shy to defend her mothering style.

On Tuesday, she posted a video of her son Reign, who wore his long brown hair tied up in a bun. One follower commented, “Bruh…cut your son’s hair…smh.”

Kardashian replied, “most gorgeous hair on earth anyone who says otherwise ABCDEFG” in reference to her iconic argument with Reign’s father Scott Disick on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

She’s also made a point to defend her decision to dedicate herself to motherhood during season 18 of her family’s reality show. After her sisters criticized her work ethic and contributions to the family’s franchise, Kardashian resisted their claims, leading to an on-air fight.

During the season premiere, she tweeted, “I realize that a lot of the conversation right now surrounds my work ethic, and I feel like I need to just make one thing clear: raising children is a job as well. In fact, it’s the hardest and most rewarding job that I have ever had.”