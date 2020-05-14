Kourtney Kardashian shut down a fan who claimed she was pregnant again: ‘This is me when I have a few extra pounds on’

caption Kourtney Kardashian shut a fan down on Instagram. source John Sciulli/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian shut down a fan on Instagram who claimed she was pregnant.

Kardashian posted photos of herself on Wednesday in which her stomach is on show, leading to several fans commenting that she must be carrying a fourth child.

However, Kardashian clapped back: “This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it. I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body.”

Kardashian has three children with her ex Scott Disick, and has previously had to shut down pregnancy rumors.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kourtney Kardashian shut down a fan who speculated that she was pregnant for a fourth time.

On Wednesday, Kardashian posted a slideshow of photos to her Instagram, showing off her body, and one fan commented: “SHE’S PREGNANT.”

However, the reality star clapped back and swiftly shut the speculating fan down.

“This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it,” Kardashian wrote. “I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body.”

Kardashian, 41, has three children with her ex, Scott Disick: sons Mason and Reign, 10 and five, respectively, and daughter Penelope, seven.

This is not the first time Kardashian has had to defend her own body from fans, as she shut down another fan on Instagram last month after posting a photo of herself in an orange dress and fans asked if she was pregnant with baby number four.

“I could’ve taken that offensively,” she said, adding, “Instead, I knew that I didn’t look pregnant. I’ve been pregnant three times. I know what my body looks like when I’m pregnant.”

“To me, it’s very feminine to have curves, and I embrace my body, so I didn’t take it offensively, and instead, I wrote back and I said, ‘Let’s put the good blessings out there.’ Put out a good vibe,” she said.

Kardashian has, however, implied that she wants a fourth baby through interacting with fans on social media. On January 22, a fan asked Kourtney if she was pregnant, to which she replied: “no I wish.”

Read more:

Khloe Kardashian thinks Kourtney only apologized to Kim after their massive blowout on ‘KUWTK’ because they had a sisters’ trip planned

Khloe Kardashian is being called out online for TP’ing sister Kourtney’s house in the midst of a toilet paper shortage

Kylie Jenner recreated Kourtney Kardashian’s most epic fights on TikTok and her oldest sister had the best response