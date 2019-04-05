I tried Kourtney Kardashian’s signature salad that’s dividing the internet and it was actually great

caption Kourtney’s signature salad contains no lettuce. source Jeff Schear/Getty Images/Marilyn La Jeunesse

Kourtney Kardashian’s new site Poosh featured a recipe for her “signature salad.”

It has no lettuce and contains cheese, which Kardashian does not eat.

We asked a nutritionist and they said it would need a few additions to make it healthier.

I tried it for myself and it was filling and yummy.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.

With the launch of her new website Poosh, Kourtney Kardashian released a recipe for “Kourt’s Signature Salad” which takes a traditional salad and flips it completely on its head – and not a head of lettuce as one might assume.

Because so many people had some heated opinions about this so-called salad, and its lack of lettuce, herbs, etc, I decided to try it for myself. The “salad” itself is pretty simple to make, requiring four main ingredients plus sea salt, pepper, and olive oil.

According to a recipe, Kourtney’s go-to salad is crafted with two hard-boiled eggs (which must be quartered), a few slivers of ripe avocado (sliced as thinly as possible), a hothouse tomato (chopped to an unspecified dimension), and two fresh mozzarella balls (also served quartered). The signature dish is topped with a drizzle of olive oil and a dash of salt and pepper. The creation should then be “mixed thoroughly” before enjoyment. Despite the name, it contains no lettuce.

caption My grocery haul. source Marilyn La Jeunesse

In total, all seven ingredients cost me about $21 with tax at my local Brooklyn grocery store. I should clarify two things, the first is that no, I did not have olive oil, sea salt, or pepper in my house prior to cooking this meal and needed to buy each of these things.

Secondly, Kourtney’s bare-minimum salad ingredients are actually expensive when you consider the price of organic ingredients as opposed to walking into a store and buying the cheapest thing available (my go-to move).

In addition to the dressing ingredients, I scoured the store for the remaining items needed to complete the signature salad. The avocado was easy to find, as was the mozzarella. I decided to pick up some organic eggs, because I doubt she’s eating the $1.29 eggs I’d typically buy. Lastly, I hunted for a “hothouse” tomato as specified in the recipe.

After a quick Google search, I discovered that a hothouse tomato isn’t a specific type of tomato, but rather a description of how said tomato was grown. Hothouse tomatoes are typically grown in a greenhouse or indoor conditions and are apparently very popular. Unfortunately for me, my local grocery store tomatoes don’t specify the way their produce is grown so I opted for a tomato still on the vine because it looks fancier than the others.

According to Kourtney’s recipe, the salad should take about 15 minutes in total to prepare. The recipe itself is extraordinarily vague

caption I hard-boiled them for 10 minutes. source Marilyn La Jeunesse

Step 1: “Start by placing the eggs in a pot with cold water, and cover.”

Step 2: “Bring the pot to a boil over medium-high heat, and again cover.”

As the water heated up, I skipped ahead a few steps and slice one half of the avocado as “thinly as [I] can.” I proceeded to quarter the presumed-to-be hothouse tomato, although the recipe merely says to chop it, without any specifications as to how much.

Based on the recipe photo and the fact both the eggs and mozzarella balls are quartered, I followed the same pattern and made sure my tomato was chopped into quarter-moon slices. I opted to make my mozzarella balls petite triangles because I’m lactose-intolerant and not willing to suffer at work.

I can't cook, but I have my few things that I make pretty much every day. My signature salad. On my app,link in bio. pic.twitter.com/4jahgJPgBY — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) February 24, 2016

According to the blog post that precedes the recipe, Kourtney doesn’t include this ingredient in her salad as she maintains a strict dairy-free diet. For the sake of journalism, I ate two mozzarella triangles to get the full salad effect.

Mid-way during my quartering prep, the eggs began to boil, so I removed them from the heat and let them steam for 10 minutes as I prefer a firmer yolk. The recipe recommends leaving the eggs covered for anywhere between eight to 10 minutes.

caption Then I put them in water. source Marilyn La Jeunesse

I tried Kourt’s Signature Salad around 11 because to me, it is a breakfast meal – and one I thoroughly enjoyed at that

My partner questioned why everything was quartered when I was prepping the salad and then quickly recanted. “Oh, it must make it feel like you’re eating more than you actually are,” he said. It turns out he was right. According to a Women’s Health article from 2012, cutting your food into smaller pieces can supposedly trick your mind and stomach into thinking you’re eating far more than you actually are.

caption The final product. source Marilyn La Jeunesse

Surprisingly, the salad was quite filling and tastes pretty yummy albeit a bit basic. If I made this again it wouldn’t be for lunch but rather breakfast and I would add a bit of spinach and some red pepper flakes – or lemon pepper depending on my mood.

As the recipe stands now, this would have been an easy meal to make in college when my funds were next to none (obviously, I’m not buying organic ingredients next time to cut down on unnecessary costs) and seems to be a keto-friendly recipe.

Since the eldest Kardashian sister is so health-conscious, I decided to consult an expert about the health aspect of the salad

I knew it tasted good, but the blog post on Poosh also suggests the “low-carb” meal is filled with healthy fats and fibers. So I asked registered dietitian nutritionist and NASM certified personal trainer Whitney English Tabaie, who said that though this creation doesn’t necessarily need lettuce to be considered a salad (think Caprese salad), it could actually benefit from including it, at least health-wise.

“While Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘salad’ does include some nutritious components, I’d like to see more fiber in there. At just 7 grams of fiber, this salad contains less than a 1/3 of the fiber recommended for the average woman in a day and only 1/5 of the fiber required for a man,” English Tabaie told INSIDER.

“Fiber has been shown to help with managing weight, maintaining a healthy microbiome, and preventing chronic disease, and unfortunately, most Americans do not meet the daily requirements. I’d add a few handfuls of kale, spinach, or arugula and a 1/2 cup of quinoa, farro, or brown rice make this salad a balanced meal.”

So overall, even if I’m dubious this is considered a “salad” by definition without lettuce, it seems that including it may not be a bad idea.