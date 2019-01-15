Kourtney Kardashian says she also would have stayed with Tristan Thompson after his reported cheating scandal

- Sisters Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardasian, and Kourtney Kardashian appeared on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” Monday night and answered questions about their lives.
- During the “Plead the Fifth” segment, Cohen asked Kourtney if she would have stayed with Tristan Thompson, Khloe’s boyfriend and father of her child, if she was in her sister’s shoes.
- “I think I would,” Kourtney said. “I think that when you have a family, you do everything you can for your family.”
- Thompson was reportedly caught cheating on Khloe during her pregnancy, but the two stuck together and Tristan was present for the birth of his daughter, True. The couple is still together.
- Watch the video below.
