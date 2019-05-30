Kpop star Psy admits Jho Low is his friend, and they even had dinner together in South Korea

The star said he had come to know Low thanks to his involvement in Hollywood. Reuters

It appears “Gangnam Style” singer Psy counts fugitive businessman Jho Low among his friends, after the star admitted on social media that he had previously introduced Low to Yang Hyun-Suk, the head of South Korean giant YG Entertainment, at a dinner.

A report from Straight, an investigative series by Korean broadcaster MBC released on Monday (May 27), said Low allegedly met Yang in 2014 thanks to his friendship with Psy.

According to Soompi, a Korean entertainment news site, the MBC report claimed the entertainment mogul procured sexual services for Low and another potential investor in a club he owned.

Yang and Low have both denied the claims, according to reports by Soompi and Malay Mail – although Low did admit to knowing Psy.

In an statement posted to Instagram on Thursday (May 29), Psy said “it was an indisputable fact” that Low was a friend, “regardless whether he was a good friend or not”, according to translations by Soompi.

The star said he had come to know Low thanks to his involvement in Hollywood.

Low, who is wanted by Malaysian police for his alleged involvement in the 1MDB corruption case, was previously seen socialising regularly with celebrities like Miranda Kerr and Leonardo diCaprio. He was also previously named by the US Department of Justice as a key figure in its investigations into the scandal.

Psy added that he introduced Low and Yang when the businessman visited South Korea and invited him and Yang to dinner.

“At that time, I thought of it as a meeting with a friend who came from a faraway country,” Psy said.

He added that he and Yang had left early after eating the meal.

