Kpop star Psy admits Jho Low is his friend, and they even had dinner together in South Korea

It appears “Gangnam Style” singer Psy counts fugitive businessman Jho Low among his friends, after the star admitted on social media that he had previously introduced Low to Yang Hyun-Suk, the head of South Korean giant YG Entertainment, at a dinner.
A report from Straight, an investigative series by Korean broadcaster MBC released on Monday (May 27), said Low allegedly met Yang in 2014 thanks to his friendship with Psy.
According to Soompi, a Korean entertainment news site, the MBC report claimed the entertainment mogul procured sexual services for Low and another potential investor in a club he owned.
Yang and Low have both denied the claims, according to reports by Soompi and Malay Mail – although Low did admit to knowing Psy.
In an statement posted to Instagram on Thursday (May 29), Psy said “it was an indisputable fact” that Low was a friend, “regardless whether he was a good friend or not”, according to translations by Soompi.
안녕하세요 싸이입니다. 보도에서 언급된 조로우는 저의 친구가 맞습니다. 제가 그를 알았을 당시에 그는 헐리웃 쇼비즈니스 분야에서 활발히 활동하던 사람이었습니다. 저의 해외 활동 시기가 맞물려 알게되었고 제가 조로우를 양현석형에게 소개하였습니다. 지금에 와서 그가 좋은 친구였는지 아니었는지를 떠나서 제가 그의 친구였다는 점은 명백한 사실입니다. 조로우와 일행들이 아시아 일정 중 한국에 방문했을 때 그들의 초대를 받아 저와 양현석 형이 참석했습니다. 초대된 다른 사람들과 함께 식사를 하고 술을 함께한 후 저와 양현석형은 먼저 자리를 일어났습니다. 당시로서는 먼나라에서 온 친구와의 자리로만 생각했습니다. 이번 건으로 여러분들께 심려를 끼쳐드린 점 죄송합니다.
The star said he had come to know Low thanks to his involvement in Hollywood.
Low, who is wanted by Malaysian police for his alleged involvement in the 1MDB corruption case, was previously seen socialising regularly with celebrities like Miranda Kerr and Leonardo diCaprio. He was also previously named by the US Department of Justice as a key figure in its investigations into the scandal.
Psy added that he introduced Low and Yang when the businessman visited South Korea and invited him and Yang to dinner.
“At that time, I thought of it as a meeting with a friend who came from a faraway country,” Psy said.
He added that he and Yang had left early after eating the meal.
