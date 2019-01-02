Kremlin says it’s ‘stupid’ to say Trump is a Russian agent amid reports he tried to hide Putin conversations

The Kremlin on Wednesday said it’s “stupid” to believe President Donald Trump is a Russian agent.

This comes after a New York Times report claimed the FBI investigated Trump as a possible Russian agent after he fired former FBI director James Comey.

Trump on Monday said he “never” worked as a Russian agent.

The Kremlin on Wednesday rejected the notion President Donald Trump is secretly working as a Russian agent as “nonsense” and “stupid,” Bloomberg reported.

Speaking with reporters on the subject in Moscow, Yuri Ushakov, a foreign policy aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, said, “That’s stupid. How can the president of the United States be an agent of another country? Just think about that?”

This comes after a bombshell report in The New York Times that claimed the FBI opened an investigation into Trump as a potential Russian agent after his controversial firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

Trump has since expressed disgust at the report and the implication he’s a Russian agent. The president on Monday said he “never” worked for Russia and said it was disgraceful he’s been questioned on this.

“I never worked for Russia and you know that answer better than anybody. I never worked for Russia,” Trump told reporters. “Not only did I never work for Russia, I think it’s a disgrace that you even asked that question because it’s a whole big fat hoax. It’s just a hoax.”

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday slammed the US media and Congress for not standing by the president, Bloomberg reported. Lavrov said the American media had lowered “their journalistic standards.”

Russia’s top diplomat also said US politicians were undermining Trump’s ability and right to conduct US foreign policy as president. “This right is under attack from Congress and this doesn’t make these attacks constitutional or less illegal,” Lavrov said.

A recent report in The Washington Post also alleged Trump has gone to extreme lengths to hide his conversations with Putin from top administration officials, compounding concerns about the nature of his relationship with the Russian leader and government.