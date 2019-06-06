Kris Jenner thinks Kourtney Kardashian is going to realize she’s in love with Scott Disick ‘way too late’

caption Kris Jenner wasn’t thrilled by the photo. source E!

A new clip from Sunday’s episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” shows Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kris Jenner seeing a photo Scott Disick posted on Instagram, joined by both Kourtney Kardashian and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

Kris says that she is worried that Kourtney will realize she’s in love with Scott too late.

Kourtney and Scott broke up in 2015, and have been working towards a co-parenting relationship ever since.

Over the last few seasons of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” fans have watched Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick struggle with creating a positive co-parenting relationship after their 2015 breakup. In more recent episodes of the show, it appears they’ve finally gotten to a good place, but after seeing a photo of them on vacation, her mom Kris Jenner seems concerned that Kourtney could realize she’s still in love with Scott when it’s too late.

In a new clip from Sunday’s episode, Kim discovers a photo Scott posted on Instagram where he’s sitting between Kourtney and his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie, at the pool while they’re on vacation in Mexico. In his caption, he wrote, “What more can a guy ask for. THREE’S COMPANY.”

Kris and Khloe both seem shocked that Scott would post something like that, and Kris admitted that it was “a little confusing.” Khloe and Kim tried to defend Kourtney, saying that she probably just wanted to be on vacation with her kids, but Kris wasn’t convinced.

“My fear is that she can’t make up her mind. She can’t pick a paint color – that takes months,” Kris says. “I’m just saying because of her indecisiveness, it’s going to bite her in the ass, and she’s gonna be the one deciding way too late that she’s in love with Scott and wants to spend the rest of her life with Scott.”

caption Kim pulled up the photo on her phone. source E!

Kris said that after her divorce from Robert Kardashian, they had a hard time co-parenting until they finally became good friends, and knowing how hard that can be made her worry for her daughter.

“I worry that somebody’s gonna get hurt,” she said.

Although fans have seen Scott and Kourtney’s ups and downs play out on “KUWTK” – and that Scott called her the “love of his life” as recently as 2017 – over the past year, they’ve spent a lot of time together as a family, including on vacations like this one.

On a trip to Bali earlier this season, a healer said that Kourtney and Scott are soulmates, but at the time, they agreed that their friendship was what was most important.

You can watch the full clip below: