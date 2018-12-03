Kris Jenner recording Kendall on her phone as she walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is all the internet can talk about

caption Kendall Jenner walked during the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

After first walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2016, Kendall Jenner returned to the runway event this year. And in true momager fashion, Kris Jenner sat in the audience, cheering on her daughter throughout the entire show.

At one point during Kendall’s first segment, Kris held up her phone and appeared to be recording her daughter’s runway walk.

Twitter users immediately captured the moment, and began sharing how much they loved Kris’ show of support.

caption Kendall Jenner walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kendall thanked her mom for supporting her on Instagram

Because the show was pre-taped in November, Kendall was able to watch the show when it aired on ABC Sunday night. The model recorded her mother’s reaction, and posted a video to her Instagram story.

caption Jenner posted about her mom’s reaction on Instagram. source Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Viewers on Twitter loved Kris’ reaction as much as Kendall did

Some users called Kris and Kendall “goals,” while others commented on Kris’ relatability to other proud moms.

Kris Jenner waving at Kendall @ the VS show with her phone out is priceless lmao. — S (@StefDior_) December 3, 2018

Kris Jenner videoing Kendall at the VS Show is me when I’m a cheer mom and my daughter’s on a level 2 team just mastering her backhand spring — Ellen Reid (@ellenreid) December 3, 2018

@KrisJenner waving at @KendallJenner at the @VSFShow2018 is literal Mom and daughter GOALS ! — Britney Galleogs (@britneyg08) December 3, 2018

Kris Jenner manages to steal the spotlight anywhere she goes and I just have to look up to her for that! https://t.co/oXCQ6jRUcK — grace the grinch (@graciepaar) December 3, 2018

One day when I become a mom, I wanna be just like @KrisJenner ????????????????‍♀️ https://t.co/wPyDkEKWPK — Cassie B. (@CassiieeB) December 3, 2018

Kris Jenner is my spirit animal https://t.co/R500fHpB5Q — morgan (@_morganhank) December 3, 2018

Many compared Kris’ reaction to her cameo as a ‘cool mom’ in Ariana Grande’s music video for ‘Thank U, Next’

“Thank U, Next” was just Kris Jenner’s practice for the real thing https://t.co/fpIBl4Gid9 — Kait (@kaitbickel) December 3, 2018

Lol @KrisJenner did the exact same thing in the @VictoriasSecret show and in thank u, next #queen — weez (@eloiserg) December 3, 2018

Kris Jenner at the VS Fashion Shows pic.twitter.com/aujliyyj50 — barbie padilla (@barbiepadillaa) December 3, 2018

Kris Jenner with her phone out recording Kendall in the Victoria Secret fashion show right after thank you next came out is everything. #coolmom — Brittany Cumby (@_brittanyylynn) December 3, 2018

@KrisJenner ‘s energy when seeing @KendallJenner walking the runway is the kind of energy I need to get through the rest of 2018 pic.twitter.com/yhGbmmuGgk — Will Hill ???????? (@issawillhill) December 3, 2018

Others admired the fact that Kris kept her sunglasses on for the show.

I just love how @KrisJenner is wearing her sunglasses ???? — kelsey kawula (@kelskaw) December 3, 2018

