Kris Jenner feared Kim Kardashian would be a ‘crazy drug addict’ because of her ecstasy use

Kim Kardashian shared how her mom, Kris Jenner, reacted when she told her that she had done ecstasy on “Busy Tonight.”

Last month on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” the reality star admitted she was on ecstasy when she got married at 19 and again when she made her famous sex tape.

Kardashian told host Busy Phillips that her mom was the reason she stopped dabbling with drugs.

Jenner told her daughter she wouldn’t be able to have babies and that she was going to “ruin herself” if she continued to do drugs.

Kardashian said she’s well aware of how shocking it was to fans since she is known to not even drink alcohol.

“It’s just weird to people. I’ve done ecstasy, but I don’t drink, I don’t smoke weed, I don’t do anything,” she said. “So it’s weird to have done that.”

On “Busy Tonight,” Kardashian told host Busy Phillips that her mom was the reason she stopped dabbling with the drug. Jenner told her daughter she wouldn’t be able to have babies and that she was going to “ruin herself” if she continued to do drugs.

“She was so upset, and she never did drugs,” Kardashian said. “So she was just so upset thinking that I was going to turn into something and be this crazy drug addict. And I was just like, ‘You know what, she’s so right. I’m so over it. This is so not me.’ And I just never did anything again.”