See the moment Kris Jenner learned Kim Kardashian’s surrogate went into labor on ‘Ellen’

- Kris Jenner appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Thursday.
- Kourtney Kardashian surprised her during the segment by bringing out six of her grandchildren.
- Kardashian also surprised Jenner with the news that Kim Kardashian West’s surrogate went into labor.
- “What are we doing sitting here? Come on Ellen, fire up the car,” Jenner said after hearing the news.
- Kardashian West confirmed in January that she and Kanye West were expecting a baby boy via surrogate.
- Jenner seemed shocked to learn the news before Reign Disick interjected, “I’m done with this conversation.”
- See the full video below.
- Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.