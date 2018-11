People are trolling Kris Jenner over her massive sunglasses at the People’s Choice Awards — including her own daughters

caption The Kardashian-Jenner women were nearly all present at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California — except Kylie Jenner. source E!

Kris Jenner wore massive sunglasses all night during the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday.

Fans on Twitter were quick to screenshot her look onstage and call her a “mood.”

Even Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian both seemed to poke fun at their mom onstage. Later, they posted photos of her on Instagram.

Kris Jenner wore massive black sunglasses during the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday – a stylistic decision many people were quick to dub a “whole mood.”

Despite lurking behind her daughters onstage, Jenner’s look commanded attention when the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” stars accepted the award for Reality TV Show of 2018.

Kris Jenner wearing her shades all night at the people’s choice awards is a WHOLE ass mood lmao what a bad bitch — Brittany Long (@BriittanyLong) November 12, 2018

Kris Jenner wearing sunglasses inside all night at the #PCAs is a big ass mood!! ???????? pic.twitter.com/WUrZHlfTHj — Jared Scott (@jaredscottmusic) November 12, 2018

Even Khloe Kardashian appeared to poke fun at her mom onstage.

caption The family dedicated their award to California firefighters and first responders. source E!

At one point, Khloe nudged Kendall Jenner to get her in on the joke.

caption At one point, Kendall and Khloe appeared to be discussing their mother. source E!

Later, both sisters posted photos of the Kardashian matriarch on Instagram. Kendall appeared to playfully troll her mother, while Khloe went for a more sincere approach, writing: “Mom I love you!”

caption Kris’ brief appearance onstage was a highlight of the evening. source kendalljenner/khloekardashian/Instagram

Indeed, the 63-year-old truly committed to her look. She didn’t remove her sunglasses while watching the show from her table.

caption Khloe also won The E! People’s Choice Award for The Reality TV Star of 2018. source Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment

She even continued to wear them after the ceremony.

caption Each woman took home a trophy. source Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment

In fact, Jenner has recently made a habit of wearing sunglasses to indoor events. She donned a different pair while supporting Kendall at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Thursday.

caption She was photographed wearing sunglasses on the red carpet and backstage. source Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

This isn’t even the first – or second or third – time that Jenner has been turned into a meme while wearing sunglasses.

If @KrisJenner with these shades on at the #PeoplesChoiceAwards2018 isn’t a mood, I don’t know what is! #PeoplesChoice it has me thinking about this gem: pic.twitter.com/pKuFv4cdaT — Jon Vaughn (@TheJonVaughn) November 12, 2018

When you check your bank account and it's above $20 pic.twitter.com/stNprlgdlx — Complex (@Complex) October 23, 2017

You can watch the Kardashian-Jenner family’s full acceptance speech below.

