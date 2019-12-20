Kris Jenner keeps a life-like wax figure of herself in her living room and fans have questions

caption Kris Jenner also has a wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York. source Noam Galai/Getty Images

Kris Jenner revealed a life-size wax figure of herself on her Instagram story on Wednesday evening.

The replica sits in the corner of Jenner’s home bar wearing a sequin Dolce and Gabbana tuxedo jacket and black slacks, paired with pointy-toed pumps.

The 64-year-old reality star proudly showed off her statue to her daughter Kim Kardashian West and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen while hosting a dinner party.

“I can’t even tell you how creepy and amazing this is,” Kardashian West said, while Teigen couldn’t help but ask, “Does it have nipples?”

Fans were both confused and impressed by the doppelgänger.

Kardashian West, who admitted that she was “startled” even though she knew the statue was there, posted her own story of the doppelgänger. She proceeded to stroke the statue’s face to confirm the accuracy of details from Jenner’s hairline to the marks on her skin.

“I can’t even tell you how creepy and amazing this is,” she said.

Jenner explained that the Hollywood Wax Museum made the statue for her and joked, “It’s so you can visit with me and not have to listen to me talk to you.”

Dinner guest and supermodel Chrissy Teigen then entered the scene to see the figure for herself in Jenner’s since-deleted Instagram story. Teigen sat and stared at the figure, eventually asking, “Does it have nipples?”

“Chrissy is obsessed with me, truly. She’s staring at me like it’s me, but it’s not even me,” Jenner said in the video.

As soon as she shared her wax figure on Instagram, fans couldn’t help but express their bewilderment.

Kris Jenner got a wax figure of herself for her house and it's wearing a black-sequined suit. I am here for this energy and need to upgrade the cardboard cut-out of myself that I got my parents immediately. — Sarah Weddle (@sarahweddle) December 20, 2019

I bet the wax Kris Jenner has a brain ???? — LT (@LT4EVER1969) December 20, 2019

Kris Jenner having her wax figure sitting at her bar is iconic — lexi. (@LXIROSE) December 19, 2019

kris jenner having the hollywood wax museum make a whole ass statue of her just so she can have a realistic wax version of herself sitting on her home bar so she wouldn’t have to socialize with guests is a mood — samantha (@SmnthaIsabelle) December 19, 2019

Other fans had questions about what the purpose of the wax figure was.

Why does Kris just have her wax figure sitting like just chilling in her house lol that’s scary af — L. (@iamLauna) December 19, 2019

Doesn’t that confuse the grandkids? ???? ????‍♀️????‍♀️ So weird. — Jewel S (@jewels_my) December 20, 2019

And she uses it for? — whiteman (@whitteman) December 20, 2019

Another life-size wax figure of Jenner exists at Madame Tussauds in New York City, according to People.