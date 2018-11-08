Everything you need to know about Kris Jenner’s diet and exercise routine, which includes pilates and margaritas

caption Kris Jenner looks great at 63. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kris Jenner looks as healthy as ever at 63.

She attributes her physique to eating right and working out often.

Pilates is her workout of choice.

Her personal chef and weight loss coach sends food to her daily in California.

At 63 years old Kris Jenner looks as healthy and happy as ever. This TV personality, mega-millionaire manager, and mother of six attributes her physique to eating right and working out often.

What exactly do Kris Jenner’s diet and exercise habits look like? Discipline, discipline, and more discipline, with the occasional margarita.

She starts her day with coffee and a workout

Jenner told fans that she starts her day at an early 4 a.m. drinking lots of coffee and working out.

“I get up really early every morning at about 4 or 5, I don’t sleep a lot so I’m trying to get a lot done early morning,” she said, according to IOL. “I plan everything, make sure everything is fine all the way [while] I’m on the treadmill, I drink lots of coffee to get me going.

She’s consistent with her workout routine

If you keep up with the Kardashians, you know that Kris Jenner and her family are big on working out and that Jenner has found her own ways to stay active. Kim Kardashian said she works out five-six times a week, focusing on a mixture of heavy weights and resistance training, while Khloe Kardashian even has her own workout brand, the “Revenge Body Workout,” which includes cardio, along with resistance training exercises like dead-lifts, lunges, and squats.

caption Kris Jenner has been seen “krashing” her daughter’s workouts on “Keeping Up.” source E!

In one episode during season twelve of “Keeping up with the Kardashians,”, Kris Jenner noted that she wanted to increase her stamina and energy. Jenner’s workout of choice to do so is Pilates, which is a bit less complex, but no less difficult, than her daughters’ preferred fitness regimes.

She has a personal chef

Rocco Dispirito, Jenner’s weight loss coach and personal chef, shared with E! News that he sends food to her in California daily so that she can sustain her healthy eating habits. While he doesn’t disclose exactly what it is he’s sending her, we’ve gathered from her Instagram that it’s likely fresh fruits, vegetables, lean meats, and healthy grains.

Dispirto also told E! that she follows his diet plan. He is known for his “Pound A Day Diet,” which claims to promote quick weight loss. An example of the diet, according to ABC news is a protein shake for breakfast, a salmon salad for lunch, and a stir fry for dinner, along with some healthy snacks.

caption Kris gets some help on “Keeping Up.” source E!

Dispirito went on to say that her goal isn’t to lose weight, rather “for her it’s maintaining weight.”

She also is a pro in the kitchen

Jenner is frequently seen cooking on the show and even penned her own cookbook “In the Kitchen with Kris.” A peek inside the cookbook reveals that Jenner is a big fan of hearty, home-cooked dishes like chicken soup, rice pilaf, and cobbler.

She keeps a strict diet but indulges every so often

In dishing about her ideal food day, Jenner told The New Potato, “My ideal food day is just to stick to my diet! But in a dream world, I would probably start with a waffle or French toast, have a Chinese chicken salad from Chin Chin for lunch and end it with beef tacos, cheese enchiladas, rice and beans, and margaritas at Casa Vega, my favorite Mexican restaurant.”

Like many of us, she has a thing for cheese, and carbs, making her diet more accessible than you may have guessed. By only indulging in moderation though, she’s able to succeed in keeping healthy.

