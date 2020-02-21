I tried Krispy Kreme’s new Butterfinger doughnuts and found the chocolate and peanut butter treats perfectly sweet and salty

caption I thought the color scheme definitely screamed Butterfinger. source Rachel Askinasi/Insider

Krispy Kreme and Butterfinger have released two limited-edition, candy-themed doughnut flavors.

I went to the Krispy Kreme storefront in Manhattan to try both the Butterfinger Original Filled Doughnut and the Butterfinger Fudge Cake Doughnut.

The doughnuts hit shelves on February 20 at select Krispy Kreme locations around the US and will be available for a limited time.

At first glance, I thought the pastries would be overwhelmingly sweet. But after tasting both flavors, I found myself impressed by how tame they were.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

When I heard the news about the Krispy Kreme and Butterfinger collaboration, I hopped on the subway and made my way toward the doughnut shop.

caption Here we go! source Rachel Askinasi/Insider

There are only a few Krispy Kreme vendors in New York City, so this tasting required a bit of traveling on my end.

I made my way toward the Herald Square shop, which was selling the candy-covered donuts.

There was already a line of people inside the small shop waiting to order the peanut-buttery pastries.

caption The little storefront filled up quickly. source Rachel Askinasi/Insider

It was a small storefront with just a counter and a case of donuts. There was nowhere to sit so all customers were taking their treats to go.

The Butterfinger doughnuts were front and center in the case.

caption There they are! source Rachel Askinasi/Insider

Krispy Kreme had multiple trays of the limited-edition doughnuts on their debut day.

I was impressed with how much the doughnuts actually looked like the promotional renderings.

I ordered one of each, paid for my loot, and was well on my way to “crispety, crunchety, peanut-buttery” goodness.

caption Even though there was a line, employees kept it moving quickly. source Rachel Askinasi/Insider

Each doughnut cost me $2.19 and my total came to $4.38.

Finally, it was time to give them a try. I started with the Butterfinger Original Filled Doughnut.

caption It looks like there’s a lot going on here. source Rachel Askinasi/Insider

This Krispy Kreme original glazed doughnut is stuffed with peanut butter chocolate “kreme,” dipped in Butterfinger icing, and topped with pieces of the candy. It’s finished with a drizzle of chocolate.

I thought it would be way too sweet with the filling and the candy coating, but I was wrong.

caption I didn’t think it was overwhelming. source Rachel Askinasi/Insider

The kreme inside wasn’t as sweet as I had imagined. Instead, it had a hint of saltiness which cut the sweetness well, in my opinion.

I also was afraid that all the accessories would hide the fact that this was an originally-flavored Krispy Kreme doughnut. I was actually able to recognize the iconic flavor right away, which left me impressed.

The topping was a lot, there’s no doubt about it, but it was way more tolerable than I expected it to be.

Next up was the Butterfinger Fudge Cake Doughnut.

caption This cake wasn’t filled with kreme. source Rachel Askinasi/Insider

For this variety, a chocolate cake doughnut is dipped in chocolate icing, topped with a large dollop of peanut butter chocolate kreme, and finished off with a dusting of Butterfinger pieces.

The amount of kreme on top looked nauseating to me, but because it wasn’t as sweet as I anticipated, I didn’t mind it.

caption The peanut butter flavor added a saltiness, in my opinion. source Rachel Askinasi/Insider

The swirl of butterscotch-colored kreme staring at me from its perch on top of the doughnut was daunting. It looked dense, sweet, and like it was going to make me feel sick.

Alas, it was actually light and airy, and it was the same salty concoction that was inside the first doughnut. I wouldn’t have wanted to eat more than a few bites, but it wasn’t bad at all.

I was glad the doughnut on this one was solid cake because that made the toppings less powerful, in my opinion. The doughnut itself was very cakey and the frosting added savoriness, which was nice.

Overall, I was really impressed by both doughnuts.

caption I thought this was a successful collaboration. source Rachel Askinasi/Insider

Both varieties were unmistakably Butterfinger and recognizably Krispy Kreme. Being able to identify both brands involved is the mark of a well-executed collaboration.

I liked that the same components were used in both – the kreme inside one was on top of the other – and that there were no more than five components per doughnut. And neither was messy or sticky, which makes them snackable.

If you’re someone who loathes really artificially sweet things, like I do, but wants to try this specialty crossover dessert, don’t let the mounds of candy and kreme scare you away. I think they look sweeter than they taste.