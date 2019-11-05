This 3-minute video shows how Krispy Kreme uses machines to make its mouthwatering donuts

- source
- Krispy Kreme makes over 20 million donuts per year, and one shop in Burbank, California, makes over 50,000 donuts a day.
- To celebrate National Donut Day, watch this video that shows the technology behind the mouthwatering donut-making process.
- Krispy Kreme makes its own dough in-house and cuts it into rings, which are proofed and fried.
- The final step is glazing, giving the donuts the signature “Krispy” finish.
- Krispy Kreme offers more than 32 types of donuts, ranging from classic to birthday cake.
This video was first published on February 22, 2018.