I tried the classic glazed doughnut from Dunkin’ and Krispy Kreme, and the winner comes down to texture

caption Krispy Kreme doughnuts. source Gabbi Shaw/INSIDER

Two of the biggest doughnut chains in the US are Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’ (née Dunkin’ Donuts).

As part of our ongoing taste test series, we pitted the two against each other in a battle of the classic glazed doughnut.

Dunkin’s doughnuts proved to be very dense and cake-like, while the Krispy Kreme doughnut was lighter – we preferred Krispy Kreme.

Even though National Doughnut Day has come and gone (it was June 7 this year), that doesn’t mean you can’t snack on a delicious piece of fried dough any other day of the year.

Two of the biggest doughnut chains in the US are Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’ (sorry Canada and Tim Horton’s), so we decided to pit their glazed doughnuts against each other to see which one is better in a classic taste test.

Keep scrolling to see which one we preferred and why.

I began my journey to the only Krispy Kreme on the island of Manhattan: inside Penn Station.

caption The crowds were not for Krispy Kreme, thankfully. source Gabbi Shaw/INSIDER

While the Penn Station Krispy Kreme is the only one located in Manhattan currently, it won’t be that way for long. There are plans to open a giant 24-hour Krispy Kreme in Times Square in early 2020.

I selected an original glazed, which was $1.49, not too bad.

caption The doughnut display. source Gabbi Shaw/INSIDER

I ended up grabbing two more to get a three-pack, which cost $4.89. This also came with a cute little box.

The Krispy Kreme glazed doughnut was light and airy, and straight-up delicious.

caption The box in question. source Gabbi Shaw/INSIDER

It was just the right amount of sweet, fully glazed all over, and essentially melted in my mouth. The crunch that the glaze added was just right.

The only downside was that the glaze left my fingers pretty sticky.

caption A fingerprint indentation. source Gabbi Shaw/INSIDER

The glaze is super sensitive, and the minute you touch the doughnut, a fingerprint is left on the pastry, which is none super appealing.

Next up, I trekked over to Dunkin’ to see what their glazed option held in store for me.

caption The Dunkin’ doughnut. source Gabbi Shaw/INSIDER

The Dunkin’ option was tasty, but essentially the opposite of Krispy Kreme’s flaky, light doughnut. This thing was dense.

It also mainly tasted like doughnut, as the glaze flavor was less pronounced.

If you prefer a thicker and cakier doughnut, you should opt for Dunkin’. It was good, but dense.

caption I wasn’t totally sure about the Dunkin’ doughnut. source Gabbi Shaw/INSIDER

Dunkin’s doughnuts cost $1.39 each, coming in 10 cents cheaper than Krispy Kreme’s alternative.

Recently, the chain has leaned away from their food and focused on their beverages – hence the name change from Dunkin’ Donuts to simply Dunkin’.

Dunkin’ even looks denser when put next to its Krispy Kreme counterpart.

caption You can see how dense the Dunkin’ doughnut is. source Gabbi Shaw/INSIDER

In my opinion, the taste of the Dunkin’ doughnut overwhelmed the glaze. I personally like it the other way around. I’m eating a glazed or frosted doughnut to taste the sugar, not the actual dough.

Overall, the Krispy Kreme classic doughnut is hard to beat — it’s exactly what I think of when I think of a glazed doughnut: sweet, sticky, and melt-in-your-mouth delicious.

caption It’s all smiles here. source Gabbi Shaw/INSIDER

This may just come down to personal preference, though. For those who prefer a cake-like doughnut, Dunkin is the way to go. Plus it’s a hair cheaper.

Either way, it’s never a bad day when you get to snack on glazed doughnuts.