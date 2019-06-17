Krispy Kreme is rolling out a new version of its iconic glazed doughnut — here’s how to get one for free

caption Krispy Kreme is rolling out a new take on an old classic. source Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme debuted the Original Filled Doughnut on Monday.

The doughnut is basically Krispy Kreme’s iconic glazed doughnut that has been filled with either Classic Kreme or Chocolate Kreme.

On Saturday, June 22, Krispy Kreme is giving away the Original Filled Doughnut at locations across America.

Krispy Kreme is rolling out a new take on an old classic. And, it’s giving it away for free.

On Monday, the doughnut chain debuted the new Original Filled Doughnut. The treat takes the chain’s iconic glazed doughnut and fills it with either Classic Kreme or Chocolate Kreme.

The Original Filled Doughnut joins Krispy Kreme’s permanent menu on Monday. And soon, customers will be able to snag one for free.

On Saturday, June 22, Krispy Kreme is giving away the new filled doughnut for free. The giveaway celebrates Krispy Kreme giving away more than one million free doughnuts on National Doughnut Day.

All customers need to do to get a free doughnut is to go to Krispy Kreme on Saturday and request the free doughnut. Customers will be limited to one Original Filled Doughnut.

“Krispy Kreme was at the launch of Apollo 11, serving fresh doughnuts to Americans witnessing liftoff of this monumental mission,” Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

“As America prepares to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, we want to give our fans a new taste experience that is out of this world,” Skena continued. “We choose to fill our Original Glazed doughnuts, not because it is easy, but because it is hard (no disrespect intended, JFK). Actually… it’s not hard, it’s melt-in-your-mouth delicious.”