Krispy Kreme is bringing back green doughnuts for St. Patrick’s Day.

caption Krispy Kreme’s O’riginal Glazed Doughnut. source Krispy Kreme

The O’riginal Glazed Doughnut will be available from Friday, March 15 to Sunday, March 17 this year.

Krispy Kreme is also giving out “golden tickets” that offer customers the chance to win a year of free doughnuts.

On Thursday, the doughnut chain announced it will bring back the O’riginal Glazed Doughnut from Friday, March 15 to Sunday, March 17. The O’riginal Glazed Doughnut is a variation on the chain’s classic glazed doughnut that uses specially formulated green dough.

Krispy Kreme is also kicking off a year-long giveaway for free doughnuts.

Customers will receive a “golden ticket” when visiting Krispy Kreme on St. Patrick’s Day weekend. The winning tickets – which will number in the thousands – will grant the holders one dozen free doughnuts per month until St. Patrick’s Day 2020.

“What could be better than a green O’riginal Glazed doughnut? Not much. But free Original Glazed doughnuts for a year might do the trick. Stop by and maybe you’ll end up with both,” Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

Here’s a video of the green doughnut glazing in action: