Krispy Kreme is opening a new type of store that sells doughnut-ice cream sandwiches and milkshakes

Krispy Kreme is opening a new type of store in Concord, North Carolina.

The expanded menu includes doughnut-topped milkshakes, customizable doughnuts, and ice cream scoop sandwiches.

Krispy Kreme plans to open 45 new locations across the US through 2020.

The chain is debuting its first redesigned store in more than a decade on Tuesday. A new store in Concord, North Carolina will feature milkshakes and ice cream scoop sandwiches, as well as updated display cases, digital menu boards, and tech enhancements.

“This new shop experience honors the heritage of Krispy Kreme while at the same time acknowledging and addressing the rising expectations of our customers,” Andy Skehan, Krispy Kreme’s North American president, said in a statement. “From our time-tested process of producing the world’s most loved doughnuts to our new Original Glazed Doughnut infused ice cream, we’re very excited for what the future holds.”

Here’s a look inside the new shop.

The shop will have an expanded menu, including ice-cream scoop sandwiches and milkshakes topped with mini doughnuts.

Customers can build their own custom doughnuts, mixing and matching five different glazes, 10 toppings, and five drizzle flavors.

The shop will offer online ordering, delivery, and dedicated parking for mobile order pickups.

In addition to the 45 shops that Krispy Kreme plans to open across the US through 2020, the company is also remodeling locations.