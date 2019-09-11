Krispy Kreme is bringing back its fan-favorite pumpkin spice cake doughnut just in time for fall

caption Krispy Kreme brought back its fan-favorite pumpkin spice cake doughnut for the fall. source Krispy Kreme

One of America’s most popular doughnut chains is joining in on the pumpkin spice craze.

Known for its decadent treats and delicious beverages, Krispy Kreme has rolled out not one, not two, but three pumpkin spice doughnuts just in time for fall.

Krispy Kreme’s fan-favorite pumpkin spice cake doughnut – which boasts the classic pumpkin spice flavors of everyone’s favorite autumn drinks and comes coated with a thick, sugary glaze – is returning to shops across the United States.

caption Krispy Kreme’s pumpkin spice latte and pumpkin spice cake doughnut return to stores across the country. source Krispy Kreme

The 280-calorie treat makes its seasonal debut alongside the chain’s pumpkin spice latte, which can be ordered frozen, iced, or hot. Prices for both items vary by region.

In addition to its pumpkin spice cake doughnut and pumpkin spice latte, Krispy Kreme introduced a brand new pumpkin spice doughnut that comes stuffed with cheesecake filling.

While the pumpkin spice cheesecake-filled doughnut and the pumpkin spice glazed doughnut were only available in stores until September 8, you can still get your hands on a pumpkin spice cake doughnut and pumpkin spice latte for the duration of the fall season.

An employee at a Krispy Kreme location in New Jersey also told Insider that while she cannot confirm the return of either of the two limited-time doughnut offerings, she suspects the sweets may come back to stores soon since they debuted so early in the season.

caption Krispy Kreme’s new pumpkin spice doughnut filled with cheesecake. source Krispy Kreme

If you’re itching for even more pumpkin spice in your life, Starbucks has introduced a brand new pumpkin cream cold brew – its first pumpkin-flavored coffee drink in more than a decade – and brought back its iconic pumpkin spice latte along with various fall-flavored treats.

Dunkin’ has also jumped on the pumpkin spice bandwagon with its rival to the PSL – the cinnamon sugar pumpkin signature latte.