This supersize Krispy Kreme is expected to be the busiest in the world — here’s what it looks like

caption Krispy Kreme doughnuts. source REUTERS

Krispy Kreme is planning to open a massive location in New York City in early 2020.

The company says the flagship store, located in Times Square, will be open for 24 hours a day.

Krispy Kreme on Monday released renderings of the supersize location.

Krispy Kreme says it’s opening a massive new location in New York City that it expects to serve up more doughnuts than any other location of the chain in the world.

On Monday, Krispy Kreme announced plans to open the flagship 24-hour Times Square store, located at 48th Street and Broadway, in early 2020.

The company says the 4,500-square-foot store will include a glaze waterfall as well as the world’s largest Hot Light, which tells customers when the doughnuts have been prepared.

“Our direction is to be the most loved sweet-treat brand in the world,” Krispy Kreme CEO Michael Tattersfield said in a statement. “In the most iconic city in the world, the Krispy Kreme Times Square Flagship will showcase our brand on the global stage and inspire customers wonder.”

Here’s what the company says its new flagship location will look like.

The Krispy Kreme flagship’s design features a massive “Hot Light.”

source Krispy Kreme

Being open for 24 hours a day means the location will also have a “night mode.”

source Krispy Kreme

The design is meant to showcase the process of crafting the perfect Krispy Kreme doughnut — including the glaze waterfall.