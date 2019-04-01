Details of the rape allegation against Kristaps Porzingis have emerged through texts and emails in a new report

The police in New York City are investigating a rape allegation against Kristaps Porzingis, the former New York Knicks and current Dallas Mavericks forward, the New York Post reported on Saturday.

ESPN said on Monday that it obtained text messages between the woman and Porzingis and emails between her and the Knicks in which she asked the team to help “mediate” a $68,000 payment she said Porzingis had offered.

According to ESPN, the woman said in an email that Porzingis was “very apologetic, loving and caring” after the assault and had offered to make a $68,000 payment toward her brother’s college tuition.

According to ESPN, after emails between the woman and the Knicks, Porzingis sought legal counsel, who then notified federal law enforcement of the woman’s “extortionate demands.”

A woman alleged that in the hours after Porzingis suffered a season-ending ACL tear on February 6, 2018, he invited her over to his apartment and had nonconsensual sex with her.

Porzingis’ attorney, Roland G. Riopelle, said in a statement on Saturday that they “unequivocally deny the allegations.”

ESPN said on Monday that it obtained text messages between the woman and Porzingis and emails between her and the Knicks in which she sought the team’s help to “mediate” a $68,000 payment she said Porzingis had agreed to.

Citing the text messages, ESPN reported that Porzingis had told the woman he was drunk and invited her to his apartment.

According to ESPN, in emails to the Knicks in late October, the woman said that she went there to get an autograph from Porzingis and that they had an “extremely aggressive encounter” in which he beat her.

ESPN said that texts after February 7 showed that the woman asked to “spend intimate time with Porzingis,” and that some included “explicit photos of herself.”

According to ESPN, the woman, who lived in the same building as Porzingis, also grew upset that Porzingis seemed friendly in person but was less communicative over text.

ESPN said the texts and emails it obtained portrayed “a woman who wanted to pursue a romantic relationship with Porzingis in the aftermath of the alleged assault in February 2018, but who also wanted him to honor what she says was his commitment to contribute $68,000 to a college fund for her brother.”

ESPN reported that the woman sent the Knicks a photo that she said showed hair loss and broken nose cartilage from the encounter with Porzingis, later saying she needed “about $10,000” in corrective surgery.

The woman told the Knicks in an email that after the encounter Porzingis was “very apologetic, loving and caring” and offered to pay $68,000 for her brother’s college tuition, ESPN reported.

ESPN said it obtained a copy of a written letter the woman said was a contractual agreement for Porzingis to make the $68,000 payment. In it, according to ESPN, Porzingis’ name is misspelled, and it’s unclear whether a signature is his.

Riopelle told ESPN on Sunday that he and Porzingis believe the letter was “a forgery” and that they had asked for the original to be submitted for handwriting analysis but the woman declined.

According to ESPN, the woman told the Knicks in an email that she did not want to get Porzingis “in any trouble with the law” and that she stayed with Porzingis until 11 a.m. on February 7.

Per ESPN, she wrote that “the fun times I had with him doesn’t negate the fact that he offered to compensate me as a soothing gift even though I didn’t ask him to.”

According to ESPN, the Knicks’ legal department notified Porzingis’ legal team of the woman’s side of the story in an email on October 30. ESPN reported that at the time a criminal complaint had not been filed.

Riopelle said in his Saturday statement that federal law enforcement had been contacted in December “based on the accuser’s extortionate demands” and that the NBA was notified of the matter.

The NBA confirmed on Saturday that it was aware of the matter.

On Sunday, Michele Roberts, the executive director of the National Basketball Players Association, said in a statement: “We have been aware of these allegations for some time, have evaluated the accuser’s claims and, based on what is presently before us, stand with Kristaps.”

There have been conflicting reports of whether the Knicks and the Mavericks discussed the rape allegation while negotiating a trade for Porzingis in January.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday that “the Knicks informed the Mavericks of the pending rape allegation against Kristaps Porzingis.”

On Sunday, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reported that the Mavericks had heard only of an “extortion” case involving Porzingis, not a rape allegation.

The Knicks and the Mavericks have not offered further comments on the matter since the report.