The Knicks are reportedly sending Kristaps Porzingis to the Mavericks in a blockbuster trade that appeared to materialize in minutes

The New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks agreed to a trade on Thursday that centered on All-Star big man Kristaps Porzingis going to the Mavs.

The deal included as many as five other players and draft picks, according to reports.

The trade appeared to materialize quickly, as ESPN reported a meeting Porzingis had with Knicks management, then reports of the deal leaked about an hour later.

According to multiple reports, the Knicks agreed to send Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Courtney Lee to the Mavericks in return for Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan, and Wesley Matthews. Draft picks are expected to be part of the package, too.

The trade seemed to materialize out of nowhere. On Thursday afternoon, ESPN reported that Porzingis had met with Knicks management to express concern and frustration with the direction of the franchise. Management reportedly came away with the feeling that Porzingis wanted to be traded.

Just over an hour after ESPN’s published report, multiple NBA journalists reported the Knicks and Mavs were finalizing a deal centered on Porzingis.

Porzingis, 23, has missed almost one year since tearing his ACL in February of the 2017-18 season. Porzingis was in the midst of an All-Star season, averaging 22 points, nearly 7 rebounds, 2 three-pointers, and 2 blocks per game.

The move is a massive swing by the Mavericks, who found an All-Star big man to pair with rookie sensation Luka Doncic. In acquiring Porzingis, they also strengthened their wing rotations by adding Lee and Hardaway, who the Knicks had to move to open the necessary cap space this summer to pursue big-name free agents.

The move comes as a stunner for the Knicks. Porzingis was long viewed (and talked about) as a centerpiece of the franchise during their rebuild. The Knicks have planned to pursue superstar free agents like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving this summer, and Porzingis was often considered a recruiting tool – a young, growing All-Star to play alongside another star player.

Matthews and Jordan are both expiring contracts, meaning the Knicks could go into the summer with enough cap space for two max contracts. In acquiring Smith, who the Knicks passed on in the 2017 draft to take guard Frank Ntilikina, they add another young, talented prospect to add to their core of “second draft” players – players who were drafted high, fizzled out with other teams, and are seen as reclamation projects.

The Knicks, at 10-40, have the worst record in the NBA. Unless they land one or two major free agents this summer, it appears they’re extending their rebuild even further.