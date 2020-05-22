Kristen Bell says her 5 1/2-year-old daughter is ‘still in diapers’

caption Kristen Bell has two daughters with her husband Dax Shepard. source Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Kristen Bell revealed that her 5 1/2-year-old daughter Delta is “still in diapers” on Wednesday’s episode of “Momsplaining With Kristen Bell.”

She said that her daughter Lincoln, now 7, began using the toilet at 21 months old.

However, the actress shared that Delta has taken longer to potty train and still wears diapers.

“Every kid is so different,” Bell explained.

Kristen Bell said that her 5 1/2-year-old daughter Delta still wears diapers during Wednesday’s episode of “Momsplaining With Kristen Bell.”

In the midst of a discussion with Maya Rudolph and Casey Wilson about the challenges of raising children, the 39-year-old actress spoke about her contrasting experiences potty training her and Dax Shepard‘s two daughters: Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5.

“My oldest daughter, at 21 months, we merely suggested that she use the toilet in the other room,” she explained. “Never wore another diaper beyond that.”

Because Lincoln had such an easy time transitioning from diapers to the toilet, Bell and Shepard thought they were off the hook with potty training.

“We were lying in bed giggling about this, my husband and I, like, ‘Why does everyone make a big deal out of this potty training? It’s so easy. Just tell the kid to use the toilet,'” she told Rudolph and Wilson.

“Currently, my youngest is 5 1/2, still in diapers,” Bell revealed.

After listening to the “Good Place” actress’ experience, Rudolph responded, “It’s real relative, isn’t it?”

Bell said, “Yes, because every kid is so different.”

According to Healthline, the average age children start potty training is 27 months, however most children begin the process between 18 months and 3 years of age.

(Watch at the 2:45 mark below.)

Bell, Rudolph, and Wilson continued to share some of their most memorable parenting errors during the next segment on the show.

When it was her turn, the “Veronica Mars” actress recalled the moment when Delta tried to join the family’s game of four square. However, Bell admitted that she unintentionally served a volleyball “directly into her nose.”

“We had three friends over at the time. They were all horrified, and I couldn’t do anything but laugh,” she recalled.

While Bell has owned up to some of her own mothering blips and even admitted that homeschooling her children has been “absolutely miserable,” her daughters have previously taken it upon themselves to share their own opinions about their mother.

The “Bad Moms” actress recently shared a photo of Lincoln’s first opinion essay, which the 7-year-old elected to write about her mother’s behavior toward her.

Lincoln’s grid included the phrase, “How my mommy reacts to me,” as the thesis of her essay. She surrounded the topic with supporting evidence such as “Bad reactions,” “No patience,” “Stern voice,” and, “Doesn’t believe in me.”

After examining her daughter’s outline, Bell wrote, “Trying to get my 1st grader to write her first opinion essay, and was quite impressed with the topic she chose as she presented her grid with opinion and evidence. Touche my young lass. Touche.”

