Kristen Bell teases a potentially rocky future for Anna and Kristoff in ‘Frozen 2’

Warning: Minor spoilers for “Frozen 2” below.

“Frozen 2” will ask the question of whether it’s really possible to live “happily ever after,” which means a bumpy road ahead for Anna and Kristoff.

“This second movie explores what it’s like when they get comfortable with each other and aren’t really looking at what the other person needs,” actress Kristen Bell told Insider while promoting her partnership with Enterprise.

Keep reading to learn more about the a key scene between Anna and Kristoff which shows their coming struggles as a couple.

Kristen Bell is “proud” to be a part of Disney’s two animated movies, “Frozen” and its coming sequel, thanks to the way they help debunk fairy tale ideas about love and relationships.

“With Anna and Kristoff [in ‘Frozen 2’], we show how just because you have a wonderful relationship doesn’t mean that you stop communicating or you make assumptions or you stop listening,” Bell told Insider while promoting her partnership with Enterprise.

“So this second movie explores what it’s like when they get comfortable with each other and aren’t really looking at what the other person needs,” the actress said.

Bell, a spokesperson for Enterprise and star of a new “Frozen”-themed commercial for the rental company, addressed one scene in particular which comes at the start of “Frozen 2” – the one Disney showed fans during a D23 Expo panel event in August.

After a night of family games like charades, Kristoff tries to propose to Anna with a diamond ring. But Anna is preoccupied and focused entirely on her sister Elsa’s weird behavior, and doesn’t even notice. She leaves the room before Kristoff can get the words out, and fails to see the glittering ring in his hand.

“[‘She’s] totally oblivious,” Bell said. “And it’s a goofy little scene but it’s very representative of partners being on the wrong page.”

“It’s been reduced to a sweet animated comedy scene, but to me that’s a meaty thing to bite off – what it feels like when you’re not on the same page as your partner,” Bell said. “Are you being oblivious? Are you listening enough? Are you looking at their physical body cues? Because we’re all in this together – we gotta pay attention to each other.”

During the D23 Expo panel, “Frozen 2” cocreators Chris Buck and Jennifer said they set out to answer several key questions with the animated movie’s sequel. One of these was: Is there really such thing as happily ever after?

Fans will have to wait until “Frozen 2” arrives in theaters on November 22 to find out.