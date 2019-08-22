Kristen Bell’s ‘very authentic’ La-Z-Boy campaign is boosting interest in the furniture maker

source YouTube/La-Z-Boy

“The Good Place” and “Veronica Mars” star Kristen Bell is providing a welcome boost to La-Z-Boy.

The actress serves as the furniture maker’s brand ambassador in its latest advertising campaign.

“We’re getting great reviews on her from customers that love her personality and that she comes across as a very authentic spokesperson,” La-Z-Boy CEO Kurt Darrow said.

Watch La-Z-Boy trade live.

“The Good Place” and “Veronica Mars” star Kristen Bell is providing a welcome boost to La-Z-Boy.

The actress serves as the furniture maker’s brand ambassador in its latest advertising campaign, and early results have been promising.

“We’re very pleased with the way she comes across on media,” CEO Kurt Darrow said on La-Z-Boy’s earnings call this week. “We’re getting great reviews on her from customers that love her personality and that she comes across as a very authentic spokesperson.”

Given the campaign only launched in May, it’s too early to evaluate Bell’s impact on sales, Darrow said.

However, initial market research suggests customers who see the campaign are “more interested in and more likely to consider La-Z-Boy,” he said. Bell has also fueled an “uptick in those indicating the La-Z-Boy brand is relevant to them and fits their style.”

Bell, who also voices Princess Anna in “Frozen,” has sparked “a lot of additional coverage in social media, which we never had before,” Darrow added.

Strong retail sales drove La-Z-Boy’s revenue up 7.5% to $414 million in the quarter ended July 27, pushing operating income up 1% to $23.4 million.