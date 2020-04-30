Kristen Bell said that homeschooling her children has been ‘absolutely miserable’

caption Kristen Bell opened up about homeschooling her children and the challenges she’s facing. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Stars have never been more relatable.

During an episode of her web series, “#Momsplaining,” on Wednesday, Kristen Bell opened up about the challenges of homeschooling her children, Lincoln and Delta.

The “Frozen” star called being her children’s teacher “absolutely miserable.” While she’s trying to practice gratitude during the pandemic, Bell joked that having to educate her kids is not something for which she’s thankful.

To stem the spread of the coronavirus, schools across the US have temporarily closed, affecting at least 55.1 million students. School reopenings could vary state-to-state. In California, classes could resume in July or August, The Los Angeles Times reported.

That would likely be welcome news to Bell.

Kristen Bell said that just hearing the term ‘homeschooling’ make her anxious

“Of course, we’ve all come to know the two worst words in the human language: ‘homeschooling,’ Bell said. She added that there were only a few people who came into it prepared: germaphobes and stay-at-home moms.

“They’re all like, ‘I told you how f–king hard this is,'” Bell said.

Bell isn’t alone in feeling overwhelmed by having to suddenly educate her children.

caption Jennifer Lopez is homeschooling her twins, Max and Emme, while schools are closed. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez admitted that she is having a hard time helping her 12-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with their homework.

“Honestly, I think we’re all like, ‘What is this?” The “Hustlers” star told Ellen DeGeneres earlier this month of how she reacts to her children’s schoolwork. “I’m not a teacher.”

She shared that helping her children with their math homework has been particularly tough.

“It’s a new math,” she told DeGeneres. “It’s crazy. And so half the time I’m like, ‘Ok. Yes, let’s look up that word. What does that mean?’ It’s been an experience for sure.”

Drew Barrymore is also struggling with teaching her 6 and 7-year-old

caption Drew Barrymore said it took her some time to adjust to teaching her daughters. source Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Drew Barrymore said adjusting to her new teaching role was a major struggle for her.

“I cried every day, all day long,” the mother of two told the “Today Show” of how she responded to the situation. “It was the messiest plate I’ve ever held in my life. I had to be the teacher, the parent, the disciplinarian, the caretaker.”

The actress, who has a 7-year-old and a 6-year-old, said that after some time, she was able to get into a rhythm.

“You find your way,” she said. “We’re resilient people.”