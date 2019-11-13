Kristen Bell made a winter fashion statement by wearing 3 colorful coats in one day

caption Kristen Bell visits Good Morning America on Tuesday. source Raymond Hall/Getty Images

It might be frigid in New York City, but that hasn’t stopped Kristen Bell from promoting “Frozen 2” in style.

The actor arrived in the Big Apple early this week and visited Good Morning America on Tuesday. She arrived wearing a two-toned coat from Bouguessa, which had two small pockets and a blue belt wrapped around the waist. It paired perfectly with her black sunglasses and red leather boots.

At the time of this post, the blue-and-maroon coat retails for $1,345.

Later that day, she stepped out in yet another colorful jacket. This time, she paired a $2,670 leather jacket from Rochas with matching boots, oversized sunglasses, and an orange bag.

A representative for Rochas confirmed to Insider that her entire look was created by the designer.

caption Kristen Bell wore three different coats on Tuesday. source Raymond Hall/Getty Images

Bell also visited the Upper West Side on Tuesday and wore an $850 Nanushka coat with two oversized pockets. She paired the jacket with a magenta shirt, magenta pants, and baby-pink heels.

She also wore sunglasses with colorful lenses, as she did with her other two outfits.

caption Kristen Bell paired each of her ensembles with statement sunglasses. source Gotham/Getty Images

With more than a week to go until “Frozen 2” hits theaters, only time will tell if Bell will wear more colorful coats in celebration.