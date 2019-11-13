Kristen Bell made a winter fashion statement by wearing 3 colorful coats in one day

- source
- Raymond Hall/Getty Images
- Kristen Bell has spent the week in New York City promoting “Frozen 2,” an animated Disney film in which she voices the character, Anna.
- She’s worn numerous ensembles during her trip, including three colorful coats on Tuesday.
- Bell first wore a $1,345 two-toned coat from Bouguessa while visiting Good Morning America.
- The actress later donned a $2,670 coat from Rochas, as well as an $850 coat from Nanushka.
It might be frigid in New York City, but that hasn’t stopped Kristen Bell from promoting “Frozen 2” in style.
The actor arrived in the Big Apple early this week and visited Good Morning America on Tuesday. She arrived wearing a two-toned coat from Bouguessa, which had two small pockets and a blue belt wrapped around the waist. It paired perfectly with her black sunglasses and red leather boots.
At the time of this post, the blue-and-maroon coat retails for $1,345.
- source
- Raymond Hall/Getty Images
Later that day, she stepped out in yet another colorful jacket. This time, she paired a $2,670 leather jacket from Rochas with matching boots, oversized sunglasses, and an orange bag.
A representative for Rochas confirmed to Insider that her entire look was created by the designer.
- source
- Raymond Hall/Getty Images
Bell also visited the Upper West Side on Tuesday and wore an $850 Nanushka coat with two oversized pockets. She paired the jacket with a magenta shirt, magenta pants, and baby-pink heels.
She also wore sunglasses with colorful lenses, as she did with her other two outfits.
- source
- Gotham/Getty Images
With more than a week to go until “Frozen 2” hits theaters, only time will tell if Bell will wear more colorful coats in celebration.
