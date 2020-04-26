Former ‘The Hills’ star Kristin Cavallari said she and husband Jay Cutler came to ‘a loving conclusion’ to divorce after 10 years of together

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are getting divorced, Cavallari announced Sunday in an Instagram post.

Cavallari is a TV personality with her own show on E!, “Very Cavallari,” about her jewelry business, Uncommon James.

Cutler is a former NFL player and often appeared in “Very Cavallari.”

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart,” Cavallari wrote on Instagram.

The couple got engaged in 2011 and married in June 2013, and they share three kids together: sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 5, and daughter Saylor, 4.

