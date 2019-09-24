Parents who are accused of abandoning an 8-year-old Ukrainian girl they adopted say she was actually a 22-year-old mentally disturbed adult

caption Kristine and Michael Barnett source Tippecanoe County Jail

Kristine and Michael Barnett have been charged with neglect of a dependent in Tippecanoe County, Indiana.

They are accused of abandoning an 8-year-old Ukrainian girl they adopted and moving to Canada with the rest of their family.

But Kristine Barnett says the were scammed in a situation eerily similar to the plot of the horror movie “Orphan,” in which a mentally disturbed adult poses as an orphan who’s taken in by a vulnerable family.

Natalia has dwarfism called spondyloepiphyseal, which makes her age difficult to accurately record without a birth certificate.

An Indiana couple who are accused of abandoning an 8-year-old Ukrainian girl they adopted when moving to Canada say she was actually a 22-year-old mentally disturbed woman.

Kristine and Michael Barnett have been charged with neglect of a dependent in Tippecanoe County, Indiana. But Kristine Barnett says her family was scammed in a situation eerily similar to the plot of the horror movie “Orphan,” in which a mentally disturbed adult poses as an orphan who’s taken in by a vulnerable family.

According to court documents seen by Fox 59, the Barnetts adopted a Ukrainian-born girl named Natalia, in 2010. At the time, she was believed to be as young as 6 years old, according to Daily Mail Online.

Prosecutors allege that nearly three years later in 2013, the couple legally changed the girl’s age from 8 to 22, and left her in Indiana while moving the rest of their family to Canada, where her son, a child prodigy with mild autism that was featured on segment on CBS News’ “60 Minutes”, would pursue a graduate degree in theoretical physics in Canada, according to the Journal and Courier.

Kristine Barnett says that Natalia terrorized her family

In an interview with Daily Mail Online, Kristine Barnett said the adoption was a scam, and that the girl they adopted was not who they thought she was.

Kristine Barnett told the Daily Mail Online that she and her now-ex-husband agreed to adopt Natalia in an emergency adoption in Florida in 2010. They didn’t know many details about the girl’s background, but were told that her previous adoptive parents gave her up for undisclosed reasons.

Kristine Barnett told Daily Mail Online that Natalia terrorized her family, tried to stab them while they were sleeping, once tried to push her toward an electric fence, and poured bleach in her coffee.

“The media is painting me to be a child abuser but there is no child here,” she said. “Natalia was a woman. She had periods. She had adult teeth. She never grew a single inch, which would happen even with a child with dwarfism. The doctors all confirmed she was suffering a severe psychological illness only diagnosed in adults.”

It’s difficult to record Natalia’s age accurately without a birth certificate because of her condition

Natalia has a type dwarfism called spondyloepiphyseal, which makes her age difficult to accurately record without a birth certificate. Though she was said to be six when the Barnetts adopted her in 2010, other hospital records seen by NBC News show she was deemed to be eight years old in June 2010.

Court documents seen by WISH TV show that the girl’s age was changed from 8 years old to 22 in 2012. A skeletal survey at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital seen by WISH TV showed her to be 11 years old at the time.

WLFI, meanwhile, obtained an Indiana University Health report from 2016 that found Natalia to actually be an adult. The document has not been verified, but it does say she “made a career of perpetuating her age façade,” and she has “continued to fool those who have the best intentions.”

Kristine Barnett told WISH TV that she and her then-husband put Natalia in a Lafayette, Indiana, apartment in July 2013, then moved to Canada the following month. She told the Daily Mail Online that she helped the girl get a social security number, apply for an ID, and get food stamps.

It is unclear how the girl fended for herself in the years she was alone. An unnamed law enforcement source told WLFI that the girl’s neighbors “took her under their wing.”

Michael Barnett told law enforcement officers that he and Kristine Barnett paid rent on the apartment but did not provide Natalia with extra funds, according to the Washington Post.

Court documents obtained by WISH-TV show Natalia was evicted in May 2014 after not paying rent. Natalia left no forwarding address, but was found in September 2014 after a school principal grew concerned. Based on medical records, she would have been 12 or 13 at the time, but because her age had been changed by the Barnetts, she was legally in her mid-20s.

She told officers that she had not seen the Barnetts “since they moved to Canada,” WISH-TV reported. It is unclear what Natalia is doing now, or if she is being cared for.

After a five year investigation, the Barnetts were charged last week. They’re both out on bond.