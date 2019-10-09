Chicken recall hits Kroger, Giant, Aldi, Food Lion, and more after products test positive for listeria contamination

Chicken sold at dozens of supermarkets and restaurants across the US has been recalled for possible listeria contamination.

Tip Top Poultry, Inc., of Rockmart, Georgia issued the recall in late September for frozen cooked, diced, or shredded chicken, which was sold under various brands at stores including Trader Joe’s and Target.

The recall was expanded on Tuesday to dozens of additional chains, including Giant Supermarket, Kroger, Aldi, Food Lion, Harris Teeter, Bi-Lo, Piggly Wiggly, Kings Supermarket, Jersey Mike’s, and more.

In an alert issued Tuesday, the United States Department of Agriculture classified the recall as “class 1,” which the agency defines as “a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail, or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Symptoms of infection include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

Items affected by the recall were produced from January 21, 2019 through September 24, 2019. The recalled products include ready-to-eat sandwiches and several different types of chicken salad, as well as frozen items such as chicken pot pie sold by Trader Joe’s and butter chicken spring rolls sold under Kroger’s Private Selection brand.

Tip Top Poultry initiated the recall after “multiple samples of product produced by Tip Top Poultry, Inc. confirmed positive for the presence of listeria monocytogenes after being tested in Canada,” the USDA’s recall alert stated.

There have been no confirmed reports of any illnesses related to the recalled products.