caption One of the ground turkey products recalled by Butterball on Wednesday. source FSIS

39 tons of ground turkey from Butterball, Kroger, and Food Lion are being recalled due to the discovery of Salmonella.

On Wednesday, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a class I recall for six packaged turkey products.

They were packaged on July 7, 2018 and have a use by date of 7/26/18. Officials fear they may be infected.

The new discovery follows a Salmonella outbreak in late 2018, also affecting turkey, which sickened 216 people across 39 states in late 2018.

US retail giants Butterball, Kroger, and Food Lion have recalled 39 tons (35,500 kilograms) of ground turkey due to potential Salmonella contamination.

On Thursday the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a Class-I recall for six products. Four are from Butterball, and one from each of Food Lion and Kroger.

The recall is nationwide.

The ground turkey mince products were packaged on July 7, 2018 and may be infected with Salmonella Schwarzengrund. It is a variant of the more common salmonella strain, the FSIS said.

caption Ground turkey. Wednesday’s discovery follows a salmonella outbreak which sickened 216 people across 39 states in late 2018. source Shutterstock/MoDaVi Art

Wisconsin food regulators discovered the contamination when a family fell ill after eating one of the products. So far, five people across two states have been sickened.

If people eat food tainted with Salmonella they can get salmonellosis, which causes diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and a fever which can last 7 days.

caption The Kroger ground turkey product affected by the recall. source FSIS

The discovery follows a salmonella outbreak which sickened 216 people across 39 states in late 2018.

In 2017 Butterball produced 683 tons (618,700 kilograms) of turkey, the most of any turkey processor in the US.

Here’s the full list of affected products: