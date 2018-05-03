Kroger ground beef is recalled after a customer finds hard plastic in their meat

- source
- Flickr/USDAgov
- Kroger ground beef is included in a recall of more than 35,000 pounds of beef.
- The recall by North Carolina-based JBS USA affects several Kroger-branded ground beef products, as well as Kroger’s private-label brand, Private Selection, and “All Natural Laura’s Lean Beef.”
- The recall was initiated after a customer found blue pieces of plastic in ground beef produced by JBS USA.
A meat producer has recalled more than 35,000 pounds of ground beef after a customer found pieces of blue plastic in one of its products.
The recall by North Carolina-based JBS USA affects several Kroger-branded ground beef products, as well as Kroger’s private-label brand, Private Selection, and “All Natural Laura’s Lean Beef,” the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said Thursday.
The items were produced on March 22 and shipped to distribution centers in Indiana and Virginia.
FSIS said consumers’ should throw away the affected products.
- source
- FSIS
“FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers,” the agency said. “Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”
FSIS said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of the products.
Here’s a list of the types of ground beef impacted by the recall.
- 3-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 73% LEAN – 27% FAT” with product code 95051, UPC: 011110975645, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.
- 1-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 80% LEAN – 20% FAT” with product code 95052, UPC: 011110969729, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.
- 3-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 80% LEAN – 20% FAT” with product code 95053, UPC of 011110969705, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.
- 1-lb. tray packages containing “PRIVATE SELECTION ANGUS BEEF 80% LEAN – 20% FAT GROUND CHUCK” with product code 95054, UPC: 011110971395, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.
- 1-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN – 15% FAT” with product code 95055, UPC: 011110969682, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.
- 1-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND SIRLOIN 90% LEAN – 10% FAT GROUND BEEF” and product code 95056, UPC: 011110975638, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.
- 1-lb. tray packages containing “ALL NATURAL LAURA’S LEAN BEEF 92% LEAN 8% FAT GROUND BEEF” with product code 95057, UPC: 612669316714, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.
- 1-lb. tray packages containing “ALL NATURAL LAURA’S LEAN BEEF 96% LEAN 4% FAT GROUND BEEF” with product code 95058, UPC: 612669317063, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.
- 1-lb. tray packages containing “PRIVATE SELECTION ANGUS BEEF 90% LEAN – 10% FAT GROUND SIRLOIN” with product code 95063, UPC: 011110969637 and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.
- 1-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN – 7% FAT” with product code 95064, UPC: 01111096920, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.
- 15-lb. cases containing “JBS Ground Beef Angus Chuck 80% Lean 20% Fat Service Case” with Case UPC: 0040404800632 and a “Sell By: 9.APRIL.”
- 15-lb. cases containing “Ground Beef Angus Sirloin 90% Lean 10% Fat Service Case” Case UPC: 0040404800634, and a “Sell By: 9.APRIL.”