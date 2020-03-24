Kroger is installing plexiglass shields at cash registers and urging the federal government to secure masks and gloves for grocery workers

caption Kroger is installing plexiglass shields at cash registers. source Kroger

Kroger is installing plexiglass shields at cash registers and urging the federal government to make masks and gloves available to grocery workers amid the coronavirus outbreak, the company said Tuesday.

“Our associates are on the frontlines, ensuring Americans have access to the food, services and products they need during this unprecedented pandemic,” the company said. “We are committed to protecting the health and safety of our associates.

Many Kroger stores are beginning installation of the shields this week.

“We anticipate every checklane having a partition, including pharmacy counters and Starbucks registers, within the next several weeks,” the company said.

Kroger is the largest supermarket chain in the US with more than 2,800 stores. The company said it’s installing floor decals, as well, to help customers and workers maintain safe physical distances at checklanes and other areas of the store.

The Centers for Disease Control has said that coronavirus is thought to be spread mainly through person to person contact, between people who are six feet apart, and through respiratory droplets of sick individuals.

Kroger also said Tuesday that it has permitted its workers to wear gloves and masks at work.

“We are advocating to government officials at all levels for help securing a priority place in line for all grocery workers – after health care workers – to have access to protective masks and gloves,” the company said.