The nation’s largest supermarket is enforcing a 5-item limit on orders of sanitization, cold, and flu products amid coronavirus fears

- Kroger posted a notice to its website on Monday saying it would limit orders of certain products.
- “Due to high demand and to support all customers, we will be limiting the number of Sanitization, Cold and Flu related products to 5 each per order,” the notice said.
Kroger is limiting orders of santization, cold, and flu products amid a rash of demand triggered by coronavirus fears.
The nation’s largest traditional supermarket, which has more than 2,700 US stores, posted a notice to its site on Monday that said it would be placing a five-item limit on certain products.
The limit appears to apply only to online orders. The company’s website did not provide any further details on specifically which products would be impacted by the five-item order cap.
Kroger is limiting orders as demand surges for certain products amid growing fears around the spread of the novel coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease called COVID-19.
People have been stocking up on hand sanitizers, face masks, medicines, shelf-stable foods, and more in preparation for a potentially wider outbreak of the virus.
