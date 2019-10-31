Kroger memo touts a ‘new brand’ and says ‘all will be revealed soon’ — here’s the full message

Kroger is rebranding, according to an internal memo obtained by Business Insider.

“Our old approaches aren’t working,” states the memo, which was circulated internally on Monday. “Core equities that drive strong grocery brands, including quality, freshness, making life easier and saving money, are now what our competitors are known for.”

The memo is posted below.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kroger shared a memo internally on Monday that teases an upcoming announcement about a branding overhaul.

The memo says “all will be revealed” on November 6, which is one day after Kroger plans to hold an investor meeting in New York. It’s possible that the company plans to announce the new branding during the investor meeting and then provide further details to employees the following day.

In a research note citing Business Insider’s report on the memo, Jefferies analyst Christopher Mandeville said a rebranding could signify that Kroger management is prepared make drastic changes.

“Ultimately, this could prove to be a wise move; however, until we receive greater detail, there are far too many unknowns to get encouraged by management’s willingness to make drastic, and potentially necessary, change,” Mandeville wrote.

A Kroger spokeswoman declined to comment on the contents of the memo, and said more information would be shared at a later date.

Here’s the full memo: