Kroger is changing grocery shopping as we know it — and it’s becoming a bigger threat to Amazon

caption Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen display the new technology. source Kroger

Kroger is rolling out new technology to stores that’s designed to make grocery shopping easier than ever before.

The technology communicates with customers’ smartphones and uses emoji-like icons to highlight products on their shopping lists as they walk down store aisles, helping them quickly select items in a sea of similar-looking products.

It also allows Kroger to better manage out-of-stock items and rapidly change prices using digital price displays.

Kroger worked with Microsoft to develop the technology. The companies announced on Monday that they were marketing it to other retailers globally.

The technology, which the company recently debuted in two pilot stores, will be installed on store shelves where paper price tags hang. It digitally displays pricing and nutritional information, as well as video ads and coupons.

The digital price tags give Kroger the ability to instantly change prices and activate promotions across its stores, enabling it to undercut sales at other chains and freeing up employees who would otherwise change prices by hand.

The technology also communicates with customers’ smartphones to help them complete their shopping lists.

Here’s how it works.

As customers move through Kroger’s aisles, digital price tags will light up with a personalized icon that signifies an item on their shopping list.

source Kroger

The icon, such as a pumpkin, is selected by the customer and stored in their shopper profile.

source Kroger

Customers can scan items using their smartphones and they place them in their carts.

source Kroger

This allows them to bypass checkout lines when they are done shopping.

source Kroger

They can also scan products using a handheld device provided by Kroger.

source Kroger

When shoppers are done scanning an item, an app will show them where to find the next product on their list.

source Kroger

The app will also show coupons and ads to customers.

source Kroger

It can even help customers select items based on their dietary restrictions. “If you are standing in front of nutrition bars and you are gluten-free, we would highlight for you, in your color of choice, which of the gluten-free bars are good for you,” Kroger’s chief information officer, Chris Hjelm, told Business Insider in an interview last year.

source Kroger

The technology was developed with Microsoft Azure, Microsoft’s cloud-computing service. Kroger and Microsoft announced Monday that they were marketing it to other retailers globally.

source Kroger

The technology should be particularly helpful for Kroger employees picking and packing customers’ online orders.

source Kroger

Hjelm said that during a pilot test, the light-up tags drastically cut down on the amount of time it took employees complete online orders.

source Kroger

This should give Kroger an advantage over Amazon as demand grows for curbside grocery pickup. Amazon recently started rolling out curbside pickup from Whole Foods stores.