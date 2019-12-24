Frustrated shoppers say Kroger credit card machines are crashing on Christmas Eve

By
Hayley Peterson, Business Insider US
-
Kroger credit card machines across the US crashed on Tuesday, leading to long lines of frustrated shoppers who were unable to check out, according to dozens of reports on social media.

The outages forced many Kroger stores to stop accepting credit cards, debit cards, and gift cards, customers said. The stores continued to accept cash and checks.

Kroger did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment.

It’s not clear whether the issues impacted all stores nationwide, or how long the problems persisted. A Kroger official told Cincinnati.com around 2 p.m. that the outages had been resolved.

Here’s what people are saying about the issues on social media.